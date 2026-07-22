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EU regulators to issue formal warning to JD.com over Ceconomy deal, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU regulators to issue formal warning to JD.com over Ceconomy deal, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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EU Regulators to Issue Warning to JD.com on Ceconomy Deal Over Subsidies

EU Charges Against JD.com: Concerns Over Foreign Subsidies

Background of the Ceconomy Deal

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - EU regulators will issue formal charges against Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com over its $2.5 billion bid for German electronics retailer Ceconomy, underlining their concerns of unfair subsidies, people familiar with the matter said.

Details of the Formal Charges

The charges, known as a statement of grounds under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation, are similar to a statement of objections or charge sheet under EU merger rules where regulators outline specific concerns, which must be addressed by companies or risk a veto on the deal.

JD.com's Response and Next Steps

JD.com said the statement of grounds is a normal procedural step and that it continues to expect a positive conclusion of the process in the second half of 2026.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Regulators initiated an in‑depth FSR investigation on May 28, 2026, identifying potential preferential financing, tax incentives and grants benefiting JD.com linked to China, possibly distorting the internal market
  • The formal statement of grounds—akin to charges under EU merger rules—requires JD.com to respond or risk veto; the Commission’s decision deadline is October 2, 2026
  • The case marks one of the first major probes under the EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation, illustrating Brussels’ push to ensure fair competition amid rising scrutiny of Chinese-backed deals

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are EU regulators issuing a warning to JD.com?
EU regulators are concerned about potential unfair subsidies in JD.com's $2.5 billion bid for Ceconomy.
What is the Foreign Subsidies Regulation?
The Foreign Subsidies Regulation allows EU authorities to scrutinize and act on deals involving non-EU companies that may benefit from unfair foreign subsidies.
What is the next step in the JD.com Ceconomy deal process?
JD.com will receive a statement of grounds and must address EU regulators' concerns to avoid a potential veto.
What has JD.com said about the EU charges?
JD.com considers the charges a normal procedural step and expects a positive conclusion in the second half of 2026.
How large is JD.com's bid for Ceconomy?
JD.com is bidding $2.5 billion for the German electronics retailer Ceconomy.

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