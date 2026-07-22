EU Regulators to Issue Warning to JD.com on Ceconomy Deal Over Subsidies
EU Charges Against JD.com: Concerns Over Foreign Subsidies
Background of the Ceconomy Deal
BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - EU regulators will issue formal charges against Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com over its $2.5 billion bid for German electronics retailer Ceconomy, underlining their concerns of unfair subsidies, people familiar with the matter said.
Details of the Formal Charges
The charges, known as a statement of grounds under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation, are similar to a statement of objections or charge sheet under EU merger rules where regulators outline specific concerns, which must be addressed by companies or risk a veto on the deal.
JD.com's Response and Next Steps
JD.com said the statement of grounds is a normal procedural step and that it continues to expect a positive conclusion of the process in the second half of 2026.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Joe Bavier)