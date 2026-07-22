BAE Enters Uncrewed Fighter Jet Market with Brontanax at Farnborough

BAE Systems Unveils Brontanax and Advances in Collaborative Combat Aircraft

By Sarah Young

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 22 (Reuters) - BAE Systems revealed a new unmanned fighter jet on Wednesday, boosting Britain's entry into one of the defence industry's hottest and most fiercely contested markets.

Brontanax: BAE’s New Uncrewed Fighter Jet

The UK's biggest defence company showcased a model of its new jet, Brontanax, derived from the ancient Greek words for thunder and king, at the Farnborough Airshow. It is about the size of a Hawk trainer and would be ready to start flight testing next year, BAE said.

Strategic Context and Industry Trends

As the global threat level rises and western nations rearm, defence chiefs say the lesson from the Ukraine war is clear: nations need to control the skies to avoid Ukrainian-style attritional trench warfare and that requires air forces to bulk up.

Competitive Landscape in the CCA Market

BAE enters an increasingly crowded market for so-called Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), with Airbus, Boeing, Anduril and General Atomics among a growing number of companies competing for business at Farnborough in a sector expected to expand rapidly.

Often described as "loyal wingmen," CCAs are designed to fly alongside piloted aircraft and are expected to cost roughly a third as much as a traditional fighter jet.

Crowded Marketplace and BAE’s Investment

BAE said it has invested heavily in its CCA, pushing ahead without the government co-investment which usually underpins new platforms.

"We've put our money where our mouth is," CEO Charles Woodburn told Reuters.

"We could see where the market was going," he added, saying he hopes to secure a UK order, and that other countries in Europe and the Middle East could follow, with some already showing an interest.

Development Timeline and Technological Edge

BAE has developed Brontanax alongside the Royal Air Force, in a project dating back to 2022, and already has a fully assembled aircraft at its Warton facility in north west England. It could enter service by 2030, BAE said.

That timeline compares to Boeing's MQ-28 GhostBat, on display at Farnborough, which has already started flight testing, and could be flying for Australia by 2028.

Capabilities, Cost, and Design Innovations

BAE said its CCA offered more stealth than rivals and it was aiming for it to have 70-80% of the capabilities of a fighter jet and to come in at under 25% of the cost, which could give it a price tag of around $25 million.

Its open architecture and modular design will allow software upgrades and changes to easily be made, with BAE looking at non-military suppliers to help with the build.

UK Defence Investment and Future Prospects

Britain said in its defence investment plan earlier in July that it would spend an initial £300 million to launch a sovereign CCA programme it has named Storm Fighter.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Joe Brock)