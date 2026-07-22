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UK's Bloomsbury among beneficiaries of $1.5 billion Anthropic copyright lawsuit settlement - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Bloomsbury among beneficiaries of $1.5 billion Anthropic copyright lawsuit settlement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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UK's Bloomsbury among beneficiaries of $1.5 billion Anthropic copyright lawsuit settlement

Details of the Anthropic Copyright Lawsuit Settlement

(Corrects day to Wednesday from Tuesday in paragraph 1)

Bloomsbury's Involvement and Compensation

July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Bloomsbury Publishing confirmed on Wednesday it was among the beneficiaries of a landmark $1.5 billion settlement that resolves claims artificial intelligence company Anthropic used copyrighted books to train its AI models without purchasing the content.

Settlement Breakdown

Here are some more details:

Number of Titles and Compensation

• Bloomsbury said a U.S. court identified 14,087 of its titles covered by the settlement, with proposed compensation of about $3,000 per title, split equally between the author and publisher.

Background of the Lawsuit

• The settlement stems from a class-action lawsuit, approved by a federal judge on Monday, which was brought by authors who alleged Anthropic used their books without permission to train its Claude AI chatbot.

Significance and Payment Timeline

• The settlement is the largest known copyright payout in U.S. history.

• The British company said settlement proceeds would be spread over several payments estimated to begin in the second half of the financial year.

Reporting

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Bloomsbury is set to benefit from the largest copyright class-action settlement in U.S. history, receiving payments for 14,087 titles at approximately $3,000 each, split 50/50 between authors and publisher (investegate.co.uk).
  • The $1.5 billion Bartz v. Anthropic settlement resolves claims that Anthropic used pirated books from sources like Library Genesis and Pirate Library Mirror to train its Claude AI model (anthropiccopyrightsettlement.com).
  • Judge Araceli Martínez‑Olguín gave final approval to the settlement on July 20, 2026, noting the per‑title payment is roughly four times the statutory minimum and that litigation posed significant risks (publishersweekly.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Anthropic copyright lawsuit settlement about?
The settlement resolves claims that Anthropic used copyrighted books, including those from Bloomsbury, to train its AI models without permission.
How many Bloomsbury titles are covered by the settlement?
The U.S. court identified 14,087 Bloomsbury titles covered by the settlement.
How much compensation will each title receive?
Each qualifying title is proposed to receive about $3,000, split equally between author and publisher.
When will Bloomsbury receive the settlement payments?
Settlement proceeds are estimated to be paid over several payments beginning in the second half of the financial year.
Why is the Anthropic settlement significant?
It is the largest known copyright payout in U.S. history.

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