UK's Bloomsbury among beneficiaries of $1.5 billion Anthropic copyright lawsuit settlement

Details of the Anthropic Copyright Lawsuit Settlement

(Corrects day to Wednesday from Tuesday in paragraph 1)

Bloomsbury's Involvement and Compensation

July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Bloomsbury Publishing confirmed on Wednesday it was among the beneficiaries of a landmark $1.5 billion settlement that resolves claims artificial intelligence company Anthropic used copyrighted books to train its AI models without purchasing the content.

Settlement Breakdown

Here are some more details:

Number of Titles and Compensation

• Bloomsbury said a U.S. court identified 14,087 of its titles covered by the settlement, with proposed compensation of about $3,000 per title, split equally between the author and publisher.

Background of the Lawsuit

• The settlement stems from a class-action lawsuit, approved by a federal judge on Monday, which was brought by authors who alleged Anthropic used their books without permission to train its Claude AI chatbot.

Significance and Payment Timeline

• The settlement is the largest known copyright payout in U.S. history.

• The British company said settlement proceeds would be spread over several payments estimated to begin in the second half of the financial year.

Reporting

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru)