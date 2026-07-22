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UK's Burnham targets cheaper bus fares in cost-of-living drive - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Burnham targets cheaper bus fares in cost-of-living drive

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Finance public policy Cost of Living Transport UK Politics

Burnham Caps UK Bus Fares and Cuts Costs in Bid to Boost Living Standards

Government Measures to Address Cost-of-Living Pressures

Introduction to Burnham's Early Actions

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's new prime minister, Andy Burnham, said on Wednesday he would cut the price of single bus tickets by up to a third as part of early measures to try to ease cost-of-living pressures.

Burnham wants to move quickly to show people he can improve their lives, after Britain went through seven prime ministers in 10 years in an unprecedented bout of political instability while living standards flatlined. 

On Monday, he said his government would remove a tax from domestic electricity bills from October 1 to save around £45 a year, and the move to cap bus fares at £2 from a previous £3 will come into force in January. 

Early Show of Government's Intent

Significance of Initial Announcements

EARLY SHOW OF GOVERNMENT'S INTENT

While the sums may be small, the announcements on the first two days of Burnham's tenure are designed to show his intent to give people what he calls more "breathing space" in life. 

Challenges and Constraints

However, the BBC reported that Burnham had pulled back from a suggestion he would like to immediately increase the tax-free personal allowance, highlighting the financial constraints the government faces. 

Burnham, a 56-year-old former Greater Manchester mayor, has said the freeze, which drags more people into paying tax as earnings increase, would be looked at in the next budget because of regular voter complaints.

But any change could cost billions and markets are closely watching how Burnham, who has vowed to stick to fiscal discipline, will fund any support.  

The prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.  

Details of the Bus Fare Cap Policy

Funding and Implementation

The government said the bus price cap would cost more than £500 million, with £100 million coming from the existing transport budget and £400 million from the Energy Security and Net Zero Department, by switching grants for international climate projects to loans.

Prime Minister's Statement

"As I said on my first day in office, I will build a country for everyone, everywhere," Burnham said in a statement. "That means more connected communities, better access to opportunities, and a lighter load on people's lives."

Scope of the Fare Cap

The fare cap will apply outside London, which has a separate regulated fare system. 

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Single bus fares across England outside London will be capped at £2 from January—about one‑third cheaper, funded by £454 million in savings, including redirecting climate finance (itv.com)
  • VAT on household electricity bills will be abolished from October 1 for six months, saving the average home around £45 annually, funded by cancelling the Digital ID programme (gov.uk)
  • These measures mark Burnham’s rapid “early show of government’s intent” to ease living costs, though experts caution the energy savings may be diluted by rising price caps (itv.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes are being made to UK bus fares?
The UK government is capping single bus fares at £2, reduced from £3, starting January.
Who announced the bus fare reduction?
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced the fare reduction as part of cost-of-living measures.
When will the new bus fare cap take effect?
The bus fare cap will come into force in January.
How will the bus fare reduction be funded?
Over £500 million will fund the cap, with £100 million from the transport budget and £400 million by reallocating grants from the Energy Security and Net Zero Department.
Does the new fare cap apply to London bus services?
No, the fare cap applies outside London, which has a separate regulated system.

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