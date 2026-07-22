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Hiring demand shows signs of improvement, Randstad executives say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hiring demand shows signs of improvement, Randstad executives say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Finance Recruitment Labour Market Staffing Economic Indicators

Randstad Sees Signs of Recovery in Hiring Demand, Led by Blue-Collar Jobs

Early Indicators Point to Labour Market Stabilisation

By Jakob Van Calster

July 22 (Reuters) - Early indicators of hiring demand are showing signs of improvement, Randstad executives said on Wednesday, suggesting a labour-market downturn that has weighed on staffing firms for more than two years may be beginning to bottom out.

Broad-Based Recovery Led by Blue-Collar and Temporary Staffing

Chief Executive Sander van 't Noordende said demand improved across a broad range of markets during the second quarter, led by Randstad's operational, or blue-collar, business and temporary staffing services, which typically recover ahead of permanent recruitment.

United States: Operational Business Drives Growth

In the United States, Randstad's revenue rose 4%, driven by a 13% increase in its operational business, while professional staffing revenue fell 6%, highlighting a recovery concentrated in the most cyclical parts of the labour market.

Germany: Similar Trends in Europe's Largest Economy

Germany, Europe's largest economy and a key market for recruiters, showed a similar pattern.

Big Clients Move First

Large Corporates Show More Confidence

Randstad said larger corporate clients have become increasingly willing to hire, while smaller businesses remain more cautious.

"The larger customers have been less shy," van 't Noordende said, contrasting them with smaller companies that are still taking a wait-and-see approach.

Labour-Market Indicators Improve in the U.S.

Executives also highlighted improving labour-market indicators in the United States. Chief Financial Officer Jorge Vazquez said the hiring rate, which has remained below pre-pandemic levels since the post-COVID slowdown, was starting to edge higher.

Market Reaction and Outlook

Staffing Shares Rally on Positive Signs

Shares in European staffing companies have rallied in recent weeks as improving business surveys and hiring indicators fuel hopes that the sector may be nearing a turning point after a prolonged downturn.

Temporary Staffing as an Early Signal

While permanent recruitment remains subdued, the improvement in temporary staffing and blue-collar hiring is often viewed as an early signal that broader labour-market conditions are stabilising.

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster)

Key Takeaways

  • Randstad’s Q2 organic revenue grew 1.9%, outperforming the 1.0% analyst consensus (live.euronext.com).
  • Operational (blue‑collar) staffing is leading recovery in the U.S. with 13% increase, while professional staffing remains weak (live.euronext.com).
  • Shares surged over 6%‑7% as investors interpret improved organic growth and PMI‑linked demand signals as evidence of a labour‑market turnaround (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What signs of improvement are Randstad executives seeing in hiring demand?
Randstad executives report early indicators suggest hiring demand is improving, especially in their operational and temporary staffing services.
Which markets are leading the recovery in Randstad's business?
The United States and Germany are showing recovery, particularly through increases in blue-collar and temporary staffing demand.
Are permanent recruitment services also improving?
Permanent recruitment remains subdued, with improvements mainly concentrated in temporary and blue-collar hiring.
How are large and small clients behaving in the current hiring market?
Larger corporate clients are more willing to hire, while smaller businesses are still more cautious and taking a wait-and-see approach.
What impact has recent hiring demand had on staffing company shares?
Shares in European staffing companies have rallied recently due to positive hiring indicators and hopes of sector recovery.

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