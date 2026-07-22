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Prologis tables $18.8 billion takeover proposal for UK's Segro - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Prologis tables $18.8 billion takeover proposal for UK's Segro

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Prologis Tables $18.8 Billion Takeover Proposal for UK’s Segro

Details of the Prologis Takeover Offer

Overview of the Proposal

July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. logistics firm Prologis on Wednesday offered to buy Segro for about £14 billion ($18.8 billion), or £10.32 per share in a last-minute approach ahead of a takeover deadline.

Market Reaction

Shares in Segro rose nearly 4% to 901.2 pence by 0916 GMT.

Breakdown of the Offer

Under the latest proposal, each Segro share will be valued at 1,031.7 pence per share, comprising 0.0920 Prologis share and a partial cash alternative of up to £3.5 billion.

Segro’s Response

"We met and engaged with Prologis over the weekend and have been clear that we would consider and engage again on a revised proposal," a Segro spokesperson had said in a statement emailed to Reuters right before Prologis' improved bid.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7478 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi, Pushkala Aripaka and Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Prologis has made a third, enhanced proposal valuing Segro at c.£14 billion—or 1,031.7 pence per share—offering 0.092 Prologis shares plus up to £3.5 billion in cash; shareholders would hold about 9.2% of the combined group upon completion (investegate.co.uk).
  • This comes after earlier all-share bids valued at roughly £12.6 billion (925 pence/share) which Segro’s board rejected as opportunistic and below its own valuation; that initial offer had sent Segro shares surging as much as 16% (ir.prologis.com).
  • Under UK takeover rules, Prologis must by July 22, 2026, either announce a firm intention to make an offer or withdraw—and its latest bid includes a partial cash alternative and possibility of a London secondary listing (ir.prologis.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is proposing to acquire Segro?
U.S. logistics firm Prologis has made an offer to acquire Segro.
What is the value of the Prologis takeover offer for Segro?
The Prologis proposal values the Segro acquisition at approximately £14 billion or $18.8 billion.
How much is each Segro share valued under the proposal?
Each Segro share is valued at 1,031.7 pence, comprising 0.0920 Prologis share and a partial cash alternative.
How did Segro's share price react to the takeover offer?
Segro shares rose nearly 4% to 901.2 pence following news of the Prologis takeover bid.
Is Segro open to negotiating the proposal from Prologis?
A Segro spokesperson stated that the company would consider and engage on a revised proposal from Prologis.

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