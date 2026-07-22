Volkswagen's CARIZON and Horizon Robotics deepen self-driving partnership in China

Volkswagen and Horizon Robotics Collaboration Overview

Partnership Expansion and Objectives

BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Wednesday its China-based automated driving unit CARIZON will deepen its partnership with Horizon Robotics to speed up development of advanced self-driving technologies.

Level 3 and Level 4 Self-Driving Technology

Deliveries of Level 3 capabilities, where the driver can take their eyes off the road, are targeted to begin in the second half of next year, the German carmaker said in a statement.The agreement gives CARIZON access to Horizon's AI foundation model, enabling Volkswagen to build its own AI driving solutions faster, including Level 4 capabilities for robotaxis, the statement added.

CEO Statement and Market Impact

CEO Oliver Blume said the move would "reinforce our competitiveness in China, and open up new opportunities in selected international markets".

(Reporting by Amir Orusov and Rachel MoreEditing by Ludwig Burger)