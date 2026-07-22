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Volkswagen's CARIZON and Horizon Robotics deepen self-driving partnership in China - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen's CARIZON and Horizon Robotics deepen self-driving partnership in China

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Volkswagen's CARIZON and Horizon Robotics deepen self-driving partnership in China

Volkswagen and Horizon Robotics Collaboration Overview

Partnership Expansion and Objectives

BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Wednesday its China-based automated driving unit CARIZON will deepen its partnership with Horizon Robotics to speed up development of advanced self-driving technologies.

Level 3 and Level 4 Self-Driving Technology

Deliveries of Level 3 capabilities, where the driver can take their eyes off the road, are targeted to begin in the second half of next year, the German carmaker said in a statement.The agreement gives CARIZON access to Horizon's AI foundation model, enabling Volkswagen to build its own AI driving solutions faster, including Level 4 capabilities for robotaxis, the statement added.

CEO Statement and Market Impact

CEO Oliver Blume said the move would "reinforce our competitiveness in China, and open up new opportunities in selected international markets".

(Reporting by Amir Orusov and Rachel MoreEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • CARIZON and Horizon to co-develop unified AI driving model using Horizon’s foundation AI capabilities, improving perception and decision-making across complex traffic scenarios (global.chinadaily.com.cn)
  • Level 3 automated driving targeted to begin delivery in China in second half of 2027; platform also future‑proofed for Level 4 passenger and robotaxi applications (global.chinadaily.com.cn)
  • This move builds on CARIZON’s earlier L2+ and L2++ ADAS production capabilities and underlines Volkswagen’s AI‑driven, “In China, for China” strategy leveraging local joint‑venture R&D capabilities (volkswagen-group.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Volkswagen's CARIZON?
CARIZON is Volkswagen’s China-based automated driving unit focused on advancing self-driving technologies.
Who is Volkswagen partnering with for self-driving development in China?
Volkswagen is partnering with Horizon Robotics to develop advanced self-driving technologies in China.
What levels of self-driving technology are being developed?
Volkswagen and Horizon Robotics are working on Level 3 and Level 4 self-driving technologies.
When will Volkswagen begin deliveries of Level 3 self-driving capabilities?
Deliveries of Level 3 self-driving capabilities are expected to begin in the second half of next year.
Why is this partnership significant in the finance sector?
The partnership represents a major investment in China’s autonomous vehicle sector, impacting financial and technology markets.

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