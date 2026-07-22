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Iberdrola's H1 profit rises 22% on Britain, US and Brazil grid investments - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iberdrola's H1 profit rises 22% on Britain, US and Brazil grid investments

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Iberdrola Reports 22% H1 Profit Surge on Strategic Grid Investments

Financial Performance and Strategic Investments in H1 2024

Profit Growth and Earnings Overview

MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - Spanish utility Iberdrola said on Wednesday its first-half reported net profit rose 22% to €4.34 billion ($4.95 billion), supported by higher investment in electricity networks in Britain, the United States and Brazil.

Net profit adjusted for capital gains from the sale of thermal power plants in Mexico rose 8% in the first six months of the year, the company said, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 7% to €8.05 billion.

Full-Year Outlook and Liquidity

The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook for adjusted net profit growth comfortably above 8% and said liquidity stood at €21.5 billion, enough to cover 22 months of financing needs.

Dividend Announcement

The dividend per share stood at €0.685, including €0.427 to be paid on July 27, it added.

Investment Highlights

Geographic Focus and Network Investments

Iberdrola said first-half investments rose 25% to €7 billion, with more than 70% of the total focused on Britain, the U.S. and Brazil. Investment in networks increased 42% to nearly €4.4 billion, accounting for close to two-thirds of total investment.

Generation Capacity Expansion

Investment in generation exceeded €2.2 billion — more than 70% of it in onshore and offshore wind — and Iberdrola installed more than 1.6 gigawatts of capacity during the period, it said.

Acquisition of Caruna

The utility also announced it had acquired Caruna — Finland's largest electricity distribution company serving more than 20% of the Nordic country's population — valued at €5 billion. 

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8765 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • H1 2026 reported net profit rose 22% to €4.34 bn; adjusted net profit grew 8%, and adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to €8.05 bn on strong grid investments in UK, U.S. and Brazil
  • Investments surged 25% to €7 bn in H1, with two‑thirds in networks (~€4.4 bn) and over 70% of total investment allocated to the UK, U.S. and Brazil, including >1.6 GW installed renewables
  • Iberdrola reaffirmed full‑year adjusted net profit growth comfortably above 8%, maintained ample liquidity of €21.5 bn, and is set to acquire Finland’s Caruna for €5 bn, expanding its networks footprint in an A‑rated, well‑regulated market.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Iberdrola's reported net profit for the first half of the year?
Iberdrola's reported net profit for the first half was €4.34 billion, a 22% increase.
How much did Iberdrola invest in electricity networks in H1?
Iberdrola invested nearly €4.4 billion in electricity networks, a 42% increase.
Which regions saw the most Iberdrola investment in H1?
More than 70% of Iberdrola's H1 investments were in Britain, the US, and Brazil.
What major acquisition did Iberdrola announce?
Iberdrola announced the acquisition of Caruna, Finland's largest electricity distributor, valued at €5 billion.
What was Iberdrola's liquidity position at the end of H1?
Iberdrola reported liquidity of €21.5 billion, covering 22 months of financing needs.

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