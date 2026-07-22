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Generic drugmaker Sandoz to engage with US after Trump tariff threat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Generic drugmaker Sandoz to engage with US after Trump tariff threat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Sandoz Responds to Trump’s US Tariff Threat on Generic Drug Imports

By Marleen Kaesebier

Impact and Reactions to US Tariff Threat on Generic Drugs

Sandoz’s Position and Ongoing Discussions

ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters) - Swiss generic drugmaker Sandoz said on Wednesday it would continue discussions with policymakers after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened the industry with steep tariffs unless drugmakers manufacture medicines domestically.

Trump said in a post on X on Tuesday that generic drugmakers will have to manufacture medicines for the U.S. locally or be hit with a 100% tariff from August 2028 followed by a 200% tariff starting the year after.

Generic Medicines in the US Market

More than 90% of medicines sold in the U.S. are generics, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Sandoz’s Commitment to Affordability and Access

"We share the goal of improving affordability and access to medicines in the United States," Sandoz said in a statement. It added it would continue discussions with policymakers on how to best achieve this, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Sandoz’s US Manufacturing and Future Plans

Closure of Long Island Facility

Sandoz said in 2024 that it would close its only U.S. manufacturing site on Long Island, New York, around the end of 2026. It said it was too early to assess any implications for manufacturing operations or future investment decisions.

Industry Analysis and Global Implications

Analyst Insights on US Policy Shift

Vontobel analyst Stefan Schneider said the U.S. government is aiming to reverse the shift of generic drug production to lower-cost countries, although bringing manufacturing back would likely raise generic drug prices in the United States.

Impact on Global Manufacturers

He added that any new rules would predominantly affect China and India, where most generic drugs are manufactured, but would also weigh on Sandoz, with around 22% of its sales in North America and little production there.

Market Reaction

Sandoz shares fell around 3% after the market open on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier in Zurich and Maggie Fick in London, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump’s July 21, 2026 social‑media post states imported generics will remain tariff‑free through July 31, 2028, then face 100% tariffs from August 1, 2028, and 200% from August 1, 2029, aimed at reshoring generic pharma production. (businesstimes.com.sg)
  • Over 90% of U.S. prescriptions are filled with generic drugs, underscoring the policy’s broad implications for drug costs and supply. (fda.gov)
  • Sandoz, with ~22% of its sales in North America and limited U.S. manufacturing footprint, is assessing how the announced tariffs may affect its Long Island plant closure, operations and future investment decisions. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Sandoz engaging with US policymakers?
Sandoz is engaging with US policymakers following President Trump’s threat of tariffs on generic drug imports to discuss affordable access to medicines.
What are the proposed tariffs on generic drug imports to the US?
Trump proposed a 100% tariff on generic drug imports to the US from August 2028, rising to 200% the following year.
How much of Sandoz’s sales are from North America?
Around 22% of Sandoz’s sales are from North America, though it has limited manufacturing there.
What could be the impact of new US drug manufacturing rules?
The new rules could mainly affect countries like China and India, raise US generic drug prices, and impact companies like Sandoz.
Is Sandoz planning to close its US manufacturing site?
Yes, Sandoz announced plans to close its Long Island, New York manufacturing site by the end of 2026.

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