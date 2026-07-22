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Segro shareholder urges engagement with Prologis over $18.1 billion proposal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Segro shareholder urges engagement with Prologis over $18.1 billion proposal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Segro Urged to Engage with Prologis on $18.1B Proposal Before Deadline

Shareholder Pressure and Proposal Details

CCLA Investment Management's Call to Action

July 22 (Reuters) - Segro's shareholder CCLA Investment Management on Wednesday urged the British warehouse landlord to engage with Prologis over its £13.5 billion ($18.06 billion) proposal, hours before the formal deadline for an offer.

Financial Context

($1 = 0.7476 pounds)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • CCLA supports constructive engagement between Segro and Prologis ahead of the formal deadline, signaling shareholder appetite for value maximisation through dialogue.
  • Prologis’s latest proposal values Segro at approximately £13.5 billion, offering shareholders a mix of shares and cash at a premium to recent trading levels.
  • The takeover tussle reflects diverging views: Segro’s board insists its standalone growth strategy offers superior value, while Prologis and supportive investors like CCLA and Norges Bank IM push for talks to unlock synergies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who urged Segro to engage with Prologis?
CCLA Investment Management, a shareholder, urged Segro to engage with Prologis regarding its proposal.
What is the value of Prologis' proposal for Segro?
Prologis made a proposal worth £13.5 billion, equivalent to about $18.06 billion.
When is the deadline for Segro to respond to Prologis' offer?
Segro was urged to respond to Prologis' proposal hours before the formal deadline for an offer.
What sector does Segro operate in?
Segro operates as a warehouse landlord in the United Kingdom.

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