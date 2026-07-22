Segro Urged to Engage with Prologis on $18.1B Proposal Before Deadline
Shareholder Pressure and Proposal Details
CCLA Investment Management's Call to Action
July 22 (Reuters) - Segro's shareholder CCLA Investment Management on Wednesday urged the British warehouse landlord to engage with Prologis over its £13.5 billion ($18.06 billion) proposal, hours before the formal deadline for an offer.
Financial Context
($1 = 0.7476 pounds)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)