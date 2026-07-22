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Ukraine again hits warehouses of Russia's top online retailer Wildberries, company says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine again hits warehouses of Russia's top online retailer Wildberries, company says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Ukraine Drone Strikes Hit Wildberries Warehouses, Injuring Workers and Disrupting Russian E-Commerce

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Target Russian E-Commerce Giant Wildberries

Details of the Latest Attacks

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has attacked two more warehouses of Russian online retailer Wildberries, its boss said on Wednesday, injuring several people and extending a campaign of drone strikes against a company at the heart of Russia's consumer economy.

Tatyana Kim, the co-founder and head of Wildberries, said warehouses had been attacked in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk, both in southern Russia. Social media footage, verified by Reuters, showed a huge plume of smoke rising into the air in Krasnodar.

Impact on Russian E-Commerce Sector

Wildberries, often described as Russia's Amazon, is one of the country's biggest employers. Its shares are not publicly traded, but those of its rival Ozon were down 4% on the Moscow exchange on Wednesday on concerns it too could become a target.

The attacks on Wildberries' massive warehouses mark a new stage in Ukraine's campaign of deep strikes inside Russia to undermine Moscow's war effort and bring the conflict home to ordinary Russians by disrupting their lives.

Ukrainian and Russian Official Responses

Ukraine, whose own cities are under constant attack, says it is hitting companies and infrastructure that support the Russian military. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday described the latest targets as logistics hubs involved in supplying Russian forces with drone components and other equipment.

The Kremlin has denied Wildberries handles military supplies. Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's logistics hubs as well as its energy system and power grid.

E-Commerce Lobby Group Seeks Relief

E-COMMERCE LOBBY GROUP SEEKS TAX DEFERRALS

A previous strike by Ukrainian drones on Saturday killed eight Wildberries workers, sparked fires and disrupted the company's operations.

Statements from Wildberries Leadership

"There are no words to describe all the feelings and emotions caused by the attacks on ordinary people, on our employees, on all of us who are simply doing our jobs," Kim, the company's boss, said in a post on Telegram after the latest attacks.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Authorities and Emergency Response

Krasnodar ​regional governor Veniamin Kondratiev, without naming Wildberries, said that 10 people were wounded in an attack on a storage complex.

Authorities said a helicopter and more than 100 firefighters were dealing with the warehouse blaze.

Industry Reaction and Economic Impact

An e-commerce lobby group, AUREK, said it had asked the government to delay tax payments for half a year for businesses that sustained losses from the attacks.

Wildberries started as an online shop reselling apparel from European catalogues. It has since expanded its product range and evolved into a marketplace that includes third-party vendors. Wildberries has not commented on the scale of the damage. 

Online sales across Russia rose 28% in 2025 to 11.5 trillion roubles ($147 billion), according to the Association of Internet Trade Companies. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said sales of goods and services on digital platforms equated to around 8.5% of GDP.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s latest drone strikes hit Wildberries warehouses in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk, injuring several people, marking further escalation in targeting Russia’s e‑commerce infrastructure. (internazionale.it)
  • Earlier strikes on July 18 destroyed key logistics centers in Elektrostal and Kotovsk, killing eight and damaging up to 15% of Wildberries’ warehouse space—estimated losses exceed 50 billion roubles. (meduza.io)
  • Wildberries has revised seller contracts to exempt itself from compensation during drone attacks; instead, it is offering deferred loans, storage discounts, and relocation assistance amid mounting pressure on small vendors. (meduza.io)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Wildberries' warehouses in Russia?
Ukraine attacked Wildberries' warehouses in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk, injuring several people and causing fires.
Why is Ukraine targeting Wildberries?
Ukraine claims to target companies supporting the Russian military, alleging that the warehouses acted as logistics hubs for drone components and equipment.
How has the attack impacted Wildberries and other Russian e-commerce companies?
The attacks injured workers, disrupted Wildberries' operations, and caused rival Ozon's shares to drop 4% due to fears of further strikes.
How has the Russian government and industry responded?
A lobby group requested tax payment delays for affected businesses, and authorities deployed major firefighting resources to the warehouse fire.
Is Wildberries involved in military supply?
The Kremlin denies that Wildberries handles military supplies, disputing Ukraine's claims.

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