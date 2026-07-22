Former Lloyd's of London CEO Breached Conduct Standards, Investigation Finds
Investigation Details and Findings
Behaviour Below Expected Standards
LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Former Lloyd's of London CEO John Neal's behaviour fell "significantly below the standards expected" and was detrimental to the interests of the corporation and the Lloyd's commercial insurance market, the Council of Lloyd's said on Wednesday.
Conflict of Interest Concerns
Relationship with Corporate Affairs Director
Following an investigation supported by external lawyers, the council said the relationship between Neal and a former corporate affairs director was "sufficiently close during their employment ... that it could be viewed as creating a perceived conflict of interest".
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, Editing by Louise Heavens)