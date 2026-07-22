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Finance

UK's Henry Boot says annual profit to miss market view amid challenging conditions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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UK's Henry Boot warns on profit again as Iran war, domestic nerves hit sales

Henry Boot Issues Second Profit Warning Amid Economic and Political Uncertainty

July 22 (Reuters) - Property and construction company Henry Boot issued its second annual profit warning this year on Wednesday, blaming political uncertainty in Britain and the conflict in the Middle East for lower sales of plots. 

Key Financial Details

Here are some more details:

Profit Expectations and Market Impact

• The company said its annual pre-tax profit would be significantly below market expectations of £20.4 million ($27.3 million).

Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Factors

• "Macroeconomic uncertainty remains elevated, with domestic political uncertainty and the conflict in the Middle East continuing to weigh on consumer and business confidence," the company said in a trading update.

Impact of Iran War on Construction Costs

• Rising energy prices from the Iran war have driven up construction costs, further pressuring homebuilders grappling with a slowdown in buying amid rising mortgage rates and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Industry Response and Company Outlook

Homebuilders' Strategic Adjustments

• Homebuilders like Barratt Redrow, Taylor Wimpey, and Berkeley have curbed their land buying targets to reflect soft demand and rising cost pressures.

• Henry Boot said some housebuilders had slowed land purchases and increasingly sought deferred payment terms, resulting in transaction delays.

Performance Expectations for the Year

• It said first-half performance would be below the prior-year period, but improve in the second half due to higher expected home completions and delayed land sales completing later in the year.

Additional Information

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7476 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura and Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Henry Boot reports 2025 profit before tax broadly in line with expectations (circa £29.1 m), supported by record land/plot sales and sale of its construction arm (investegate.co.uk).
  • For 2026, the company now expects profit before tax to fall significantly below the £33.6 m market consensus, citing muted transaction activity, lower forward sales, and expiry of a profitable Road Link contract (henryboot.co.uk).
  • External pressures — including political uncertainty in the UK and the prolonged Middle East conflict — are weighing on confidence and slowing sales of development plots (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Henry Boot's annual profit expected to miss market expectations?
Political uncertainty in Britain and the conflict in the Middle East have led to lower sales of plots, impacting Henry Boot's profits.
What factors are affecting Henry Boot's financial performance?
The main factors are political uncertainty in the UK and ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Which sector does Henry Boot operate in?
Henry Boot operates in the property and construction sector.
When did Henry Boot issue this profit warning?
Henry Boot issued the profit warning on July 22.

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