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UK's Mulberry says first-quarter revenue jumps 23% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's Mulberry says first-quarter revenue jumps 23%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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UK's Mulberry Achieves 23% Revenue Surge in Q1 Driven by Global Growth

Mulberry Reports Strong Financial Performance in Early 2024

Revenue Growth and Turnaround Strategy

Double-Digit Growth Across All Regions

July 22 (Reuters) - British luxury handbag maker Mulberry said on Wednesday revenue jumped 23% in the first 13 weeks of current financial year as momentum from its turnaround strategy picked up, with all regions delivering double-digit growth on a like-for-like basis.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Q1 revenue jumped 23% year‑on‑year, supported by the “Back to the Mulberry Spirit” turnaround strategy (Reuters, July 22, 2026) (tradingview.com).
  • Full‑year ended March 28, 2026, saw 5.7% revenue growth with double‑digit like‑for‑like gains: UK +13.7%, US +20.1%, EU +37.8% (lse.co.uk).
  • Turnaround under CEO Andrea Baldo, focusing on heritage appeal, full‑price sales, inventory optimisation and digital investments, continues to generate strong cross‑region momentum (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage did Mulberry's revenue increase in the first quarter?
Mulberry's revenue increased by 23% in the first 13 weeks of the current financial year.
What drove Mulberry's revenue growth in the first quarter?
Mulberry's revenue growth was driven by momentum from its turnaround strategy and double-digit growth in all regions on a like-for-like basis.
Did all regions contribute to Mulberry's revenue growth?
Yes, all regions delivered double-digit like-for-like revenue growth.
Which industry does Mulberry operate in?
Mulberry operates in the British luxury handbag and fashion sector.
Who reported and edited the article?
The article was reported by Raechel Thankam Job and edited by Subhranshu Sahu.

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