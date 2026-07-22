UK's Mulberry Achieves 23% Revenue Surge in Q1 Driven by Global Growth
Mulberry Reports Strong Financial Performance in Early 2024
Revenue Growth and Turnaround Strategy
Double-Digit Growth Across All Regions
July 22 (Reuters) - British luxury handbag maker Mulberry said on Wednesday revenue jumped 23% in the first 13 weeks of current financial year as momentum from its turnaround strategy picked up, with all regions delivering double-digit growth on a like-for-like basis.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)