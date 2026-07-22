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Britain's new PM promises to cap cost of bus tickets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's new PM promises to cap cost of bus tickets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Finance public policy UK Government public transport

Britain’s New Prime Minister Caps Bus Tickets at £2 to Ease Living Costs

Government Measures to Address the Cost-of-Living Crisis

Bus Ticket Price Cap Initiative

July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, promised on Wednesday to cut the price of single bus tickets by up to a third as part of an early push to ease a cost-of-living crisis.

The move to cap the tickets at £2 ($2.68) from January came a day after his government said it would cut taxes on electricity bills. 

Funding and Budget Allocation

The bus ticket cap was backed by extra funding of £454 million which would come from reprioritising spending in the budget of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Downing Street said. 

Prime Minister’s Statement

"As I said on my first day in office — I will build a country for everyone, everywhere. That means more connected communities, better access to opportunities, and a lighter load on people's lives," Burnham said in the statement. 

Additional Cost-Relief Policies

The government said on Tuesday it would remove value-added tax from domestic electricity bills from October 1, cutting around £45 from the average annual bill of around £1,862 that households pay. 

Burnham has said he will unveil more early policies, telling reporters on Monday he wanted his new government "to do some things that people will feel and feel quite quickly", especially those on the lowest incomes.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Information

($1 = 0.7472 pounds)

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Andy Burnham, who took office on July 20, 2026, announced a cap on single bus fares at £2 starting January, cutting current fares by up to one‑third and funded via a £454 million reallocation in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s budget. (apnews.com)
  • The cap initiative complements a VAT removal on domestic electricity bills from October 1, expected to reduce average annual bills by about £45. The measure is funded this year by scrapping the £1.8 billion Digital ID programme. (gov.uk)
  • Both steps are part of Burnham’s push to deliver quick, tangible relief amid Britain’s cost‑of‑living crisis, alongside other early policies aimed at helping low‑income households. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new cap on single bus ticket prices in Britain?
Single bus tickets in Britain will be capped at £2 from January, reducing costs by up to a third.
How will the UK government fund the bus ticket price cap?
The government will reallocate £454 million from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero's budget.
What other measures has the new UK government announced to help with the cost of living?
The government will cut value-added tax from domestic electricity bills from October 1, saving households around £45 annually.
Who is Britain's new Prime Minister?
Britain's new Prime Minister is Andy Burnham.

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