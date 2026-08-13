GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Dollar treads water as Fed hike bets pared on benign US inflation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Dollar treads water as Fed hike bets pared on benign US inflation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Dollar Holds Ground as Fed Rate Hike Bets Ease After US Inflation

Market Reactions and Currency Movements

By Kevin Buckland

Dollar Performance Following US Inflation Data

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The dollar's advance stalled on Thursday after an overall benign U.S. inflation reading overnight spurred traders to pare back bets for a near-term Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

The greenback was little changed against the yen as of Asia's midday, but remained on course to gain about 1% this week as markets bought back the currency pair following recent joint U.S.-Japan intervention that saw it plummet to a three-month low.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against the yen and five other major peers, was flat at 100 on Thursday, but on course for a 0.4% weekly rise.

US Inflation and Fed Rate Hike Expectations

U.S. consumer prices increased 0.1% in July, in line with economists' expectations, leading money markets to reduce the odds of a September rate hike to 40%, down from 54% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch.

Analyst Insights on Fed Policy

Michael Wan, a currency strategist at MUFG, said the primary dilemma for the Fed now lies in weighing inflation risks against a softening labour market, particularly after the weaker-than-expected July payrolls report released last Friday.

"We think that the FOMC is likely to maintain a restrictive holding pattern in September rather than a pivot towards a hike," Wan said in a note.

Yen Intervention and Policy Commitment

The dollar changed hands at 159.44 yen, close to the 160 level that some market participants see as a line in the sand following the rare joint intervention at the end of July. The action helped pull the exchange rate down from near a four-decade peak close to 164 to 155.20 over the course of three days.

Shusuke Yamada, head of Japan FX/rates research at Bank of America, said investors can only judge the authorities' commitment to defending the yen through dollar-yen price action and the policy response that follows.

"A break above 160 would likely be interpreted as a sign of limited policy resolve, while successful intervention that pushes USD/JPY below 155 would have strengthened perceptions of strong commitment at least until recently," Yamada said.

"Confidence in Japan's commitment to defending the yen improved after coordinated intervention with the U.S. on July 31. However, as USD/JPY has rebounded without any intervention over the past week, that credibility appears to have eroded."

Other Major Currencies and Market Outlook

The euro was little changed at $1.1523. Sterling edged down 0.05% to $1.3489 ahead of a slew of UK data due later in the day, including GDP.

The Australian dollar eased 0.2% to $0.7049, but was still close to Wednesday's 10-week high of $0.7091. Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Christopher Kent told a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event in Sydney that the risks on inflation were very much to the upside and if those risks materialised, rates would have to rise again.

The New Zealand dollar slid 0.4% to $0.5832, continuing its gradual retreat from the highest levels since early June reached earlier this month.

Bitcoin was flat at around $63,532.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • July U.S. CPI rose a modest 0.1%, reducing September Fed rate‑hike odds from around 54% to roughly 40% (axios.com)
  • USD/JPY drifted near ¥159–160 after coordinated U.S.–Japan intervention late July lowered it from near ¥164 (axios.com)
  • Market skepticism about further yen support grew as USD/JPY rebounded post‑intervention, suggesting eroded credibility of authorities’ commitment (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US dollar stall against the yen?
The dollar stalled against the yen due to benign US inflation data, which led traders to reduce bets on a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike.
What are the current odds of a September Fed rate hike?
Odds of a September Fed rate hike fell to 40%, down from 54% a week ago, following recent US inflation figures.
How did recent US-Japan intervention impact the dollar-yen exchange rate?
Joint intervention helped pull the dollar-yen rate down from a four-decade high, stabilizing it around 159.44 yen.
What is the Federal Reserve's current policy outlook?
Analysts expect the Federal Reserve to maintain a restrictive holding pattern in September rather than raise rates.
How are other currencies performing against the US dollar?
The euro and sterling saw minor changes, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars experienced slight declines.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Meta says it has taken down 756,000 Australian teen accounts as ban enforcement looms

Meta says it has taken down 756,000 Australian teen accounts as ban enforcement looms

Image for Russia's Putin visits disputed Kuril Islands, samples fish roe, media say

Russia's Putin visits disputed Kuril Islands, samples fish roe, media say

Image for Venezuela looks to UK-held gold reserves for reconstruction as inflation surges

Venezuela looks to UK-held gold reserves for reconstruction as inflation surges

Image for Oil drops on lower demand forecasts despite deadlock in US-Iran talks

Oil drops on lower demand forecasts despite deadlock in US-Iran talks

Image for Asian stocks rise as US inflation data dents September Fed hike bets

Asian stocks rise as US inflation data dents September Fed hike bets

Image for PNE says sale prospects unclear as bids trail market valuation (Aug 10)

PNE says sale prospects unclear as bids trail market valuation (Aug 10)

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Credible missile threat led to secret aircraft switch for Trump, source says
Credible missile threat led to secret aircraft switch for Trump, source says
Image for Senators press Rubio, Bessent on lack of counter-evasion sanctions on Russia
Senators press Rubio, Bessent on lack of counter-evasion sanctions on Russia
Image for Global EV sales rise in July as Europe offsets weakness in China and North America
Global EV sales rise in July as Europe offsets weakness in China and North America
Image for UK housing market remains subdued, landlords cut back, RICS says
UK housing market remains subdued, landlords cut back, RICS says
Image for Total darkness, then sunset as full eclipse wows spectators in Spain
Total darkness, then sunset as full eclipse wows spectators in Spain
Image for Russia says Ukrainian attacks are pushing up global food prices, causing grain shortages
Russia says Ukrainian attacks are pushing up global food prices, causing grain shortages
Image for Oil prices climb again, as global stocks gain
Oil prices climb again, as global stocks gain
Image for 'If I go, you go, right?': Traveling on the presidential plane - without Trump
'If I go, you go, right?': Traveling on the presidential plane - without Trump
Image for Trading Day: AI cheer, new highs near
Trading Day: AI cheer, new highs near
Image for Ukraine pounds naval base, grain terminals at Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk
Ukraine pounds naval base, grain terminals at Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk
Image for Minouche Shafik leaves post as chief economic advisor to UK's PM, Bloomberg News reports
Minouche Shafik leaves post as chief economic advisor to UK's PM, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Oil prices edge up as investors weigh US-Iran talks deadlock against lower demand
Oil prices edge up as investors weigh US-Iran talks deadlock against lower demand
View All Finance Posts