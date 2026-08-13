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Headlines

Russian attack sets ablaze Ukraine's Izmail port infrastructure, regional authorities say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Russian Strike Damages Grain Infrastructure at Ukraine's Largest Danube Port

Overview of the Attack and Regional Impact

Details of the Russian Strike on Izmail Port

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russia struck the area around Ukraine's largest Danube port of Izmail overnight, causing damage and setting off a fire, regional authorities said on the Telegram messaging app.

Strategic Importance of Izmail Port

Izmail, near the Romanian border in the southern region of Odesa, handles grain and other commodities, and the attack comes a day after Ukraine hit Novorossiysk, a major grain export hub in Russia's part of the Black Sea.

International Response and Security Concerns

Romania, a member of NATO and the European Union, scrambled two fighter jets, its defence ministry said on X, adding that an aerial target spent about 10 minutes in national airspace before leaving for Ukraine.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Izmail, Ukraine’s largest Danube port, was hit overnight by Russian forces, causing infrastructure damage and fire, striking vital grain-export capabilities. (aljazeera.com)
  • The attack came a day after Ukraine struck Novorossiysk, Russia’s major Black Sea grain-export hub, highlighting the intensifying tit-for-tat strikes on agricultural logistics. (reddit.com)
  • Romania, a NATO and EU member, scrambled fighter jets after detecting an aerial intruder entering its airspace for about ten minutes, underscoring regional security risks. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Izmail port located?
Izmail port is near the Romanian border in the southern region of Odesa, Ukraine.
What happened at Izmail port on Aug 13?
Russia struck the area around Izmail port, causing damage and setting off a fire.
Why is Izmail port significant?
Izmail is Ukraine's largest Danube port, handling grain and other commodities.
How did Romania respond to the incident?
Romania scrambled two fighter jets after an aerial target entered its airspace before returning to Ukraine.
What other port was mentioned in the context of the attacks?
Novorossiysk, a major grain export hub in Russia's part of the Black Sea, was mentioned as having been hit by Ukraine the previous day.

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