Russian Strike Damages Grain Infrastructure at Ukraine's Largest Danube Port

Overview of the Attack and Regional Impact

Details of the Russian Strike on Izmail Port

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russia struck the area around Ukraine's largest Danube port of Izmail overnight, causing damage and setting off a fire, regional authorities said on the Telegram messaging app.

Strategic Importance of Izmail Port

Izmail, near the Romanian border in the southern region of Odesa, handles grain and other commodities, and the attack comes a day after Ukraine hit Novorossiysk, a major grain export hub in Russia's part of the Black Sea.

International Response and Security Concerns

Romania, a member of NATO and the European Union, scrambled two fighter jets, its defence ministry said on X, adding that an aerial target spent about 10 minutes in national airspace before leaving for Ukraine.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)