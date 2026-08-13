GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Morning Bid: Fed bets cool, BOJ wagers heat up - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Morning Bid: Fed bets cool, BOJ wagers heat up

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Fed and BOJ Rate Hike Bets Diverge Amid Mixed Inflation and Market Signals

Market Reactions to Inflation Data and Central Bank Policies

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Satoshi Sugiyama

U.S. Inflation and Federal Reserve Outlook

For all the anticipation, Wednesday's U.S. CPI data was largely in line with expectations, perhaps even a little anticlimactic.

Coupled with softer-than-expected July nonfarm payrolls, it has dampened money-market bets on a September Federal Reserve rate hike.

Japanese Inflation and Bank of Japan Expectations

In contrast, Thursday's Japanese wholesale inflation data reinforced expectations for a September rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

The 7.2% year-on-year rise in July suggested that price pressures remain alive and resilient, driven in part by strong demand induced by the AI boom and higher raw-material costs from the Middle East war.

Asian Market Performance

Asian stocks were mostly firm in the morning session, with South Korean shares hitting their highest levels in three weeks on chip stocks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up nearly 1%, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.61% as of the midday recess.

European Market Opening

In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.35%, German DAX futures were up 0.26% and FTSE futures edged 0.27% higher.

Commodities and Geopolitical Influences

Oil Price Movements

Oil prices fell after forecasters scaled back this year's global demand outlook, citing the broader fallout from the Middle East war.

Geopolitical Tensions

United States and Iran remained deadlocked over efforts to end the conflict, with conflicting claims about control over the vital Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. crude shed 1.3% to $82.19 a barrel and Brent eased to $87.95 per barrel, down 1.16%.

Central Bank Commentary from Australia

In Sydney, Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Christopher Kent warned of the risk of further policy tightening at a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event, saying inflation threats remain on the upside and "a lot of things" would need to go right to avert another rate hike.

Key Economic Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

- UK April-June quarter, June GDP - Euro zone, UK June industrial production- U.S. weekly jobless claims

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • July U.S. CPI rose 0.1% MoM and 3.4% YoY, core CPI increased 0.2% MoM to 2.5% YoY—data aligned with forecasts and softened market pricing for a September Fed hike (reddit.com).
  • Japanese wholesale inflation surged ~7% YoY in June–July, reinforcing expectations of further BOJ rate hikes amid persistent cost pressures from energy and a weak yen (investing.com).
  • Oil prices eased following downward revisions to global demand forecasts and signs of de-escalation in the Middle East; IEA sees global oil demand dropping ~1 mb/d in 2026 while supply pressures ease (apnews.com).
  • Asian equity markets responded positively—with MSCI Asia ex-Japan up nearly 1% and Japan’s Nikkei rising ~1.6%—while European futures edged higher in early trades (apnews.com).
  • Reserve Bank of Australia official flagged upside risks to inflation, suggesting more tightening may be needed if conditions don’t improve (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have Fed rate hike expectations cooled?
Softer-than-expected U.S. July nonfarm payrolls and in-line CPI data dampened money-market bets on a September Federal Reserve rate hike.
What supports a BOJ rate hike in September?
Japanese wholesale inflation data showed a 7.2% year-on-year rise in July, reinforcing expectations for a possible September BOJ rate hike.
How did Asian stocks perform in early trading?
Asian stocks were mostly firm, with South Korean chip stocks boosting indexes and MSCI's Asia-Pacific index outside Japan rising nearly 1%.
What was the trend in oil prices and why?
Oil prices fell as forecasters reduced global demand outlooks, citing fallout from the Middle East war and a lack of progress in U.S.-Iran talks.
What key market data is expected on Thursday?
Key data includes UK April-June quarter GDP, Euro zone and UK June industrial production, and U.S. weekly jobless claims.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Embracer tops quarterly profit expectations as PC, console business improves

Embracer tops quarterly profit expectations as PC, console business improves

Image for Germany's PBB swings to profit in second quarter

Germany's PBB swings to profit in second quarter

Image for Analysis-Why UK food inflation has yet to surge

Analysis-Why UK food inflation has yet to surge

Image for Thyssenkrupp raises lower end of profit outlook on steel, materials demand

Thyssenkrupp raises lower end of profit outlook on steel, materials demand

Image for Oil eases as weaker demand outlook counters Mideast supply concerns

Oil eases as weaker demand outlook counters Mideast supply concerns

Image for Russian attack sets ablaze Ukraine's Izmail port infrastructure, regional authorities say

Russian attack sets ablaze Ukraine's Izmail port infrastructure, regional authorities say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Dollar treads water as Fed hike bets pared on benign US inflation
Dollar treads water as Fed hike bets pared on benign US inflation
Image for Meta says it has taken down 756,000 Australian teen accounts as ban enforcement looms
Meta says it has taken down 756,000 Australian teen accounts as ban enforcement looms
Image for Venezuela looks to UK-held gold reserves for reconstruction as inflation surges
Venezuela looks to UK-held gold reserves for reconstruction as inflation surges
Image for Asian stocks rise as US inflation data dents September Fed hike bets
Asian stocks rise as US inflation data dents September Fed hike bets
Image for PNE says sale prospects unclear as bids trail market valuation (Aug 10)
PNE says sale prospects unclear as bids trail market valuation (Aug 10)
Image for Credible missile threat led to secret aircraft switch for Trump, source says
Credible missile threat led to secret aircraft switch for Trump, source says
Image for Senators press Rubio, Bessent on lack of counter-evasion sanctions on Russia
Senators press Rubio, Bessent on lack of counter-evasion sanctions on Russia
Image for Global EV sales rise in July as Europe offsets weakness in China and North America
Global EV sales rise in July as Europe offsets weakness in China and North America
Image for UK housing market remains subdued, landlords cut back, RICS says
UK housing market remains subdued, landlords cut back, RICS says
Image for Total darkness, then sunset as full eclipse wows spectators in Spain
Total darkness, then sunset as full eclipse wows spectators in Spain
Image for Russia says Ukrainian attacks are pushing up global food prices, causing grain shortages
Russia says Ukrainian attacks are pushing up global food prices, causing grain shortages
Image for Oil prices climb again, as global stocks gain
Oil prices climb again, as global stocks gain
View All Finance Posts