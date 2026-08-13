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Meta says it has taken down 756,000 Australian teen accounts as ban enforcement looms - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Meta says it has taken down 756,000 Australian teen accounts as ban enforcement looms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Meta Deletes Over 750,000 Australian Teen Accounts Under Social Media Ban

Meta’s Response to Australia’s Social Media Ban for Teens

SYDNEY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Facebook and Instagram owner Meta said on Thursday it had taken down more than 750,000 accounts it suspected were held by Australians aged under 16 since a world-first ban on teen accounts, and promised more action in the face of possible regulatory intervention.

Account Removals and Compliance Data

The company said it had deactivated 462,000 suspect Instagram accounts and 294,000 suspect Facebook accounts from just before the Australian social media ban went live in December to June, up from 331,000 Instagram accounts and 173,000 Facebook accounts it said it had removed by January.

The world's largest social media company has said it wants to comply with a law it and other platforms have vocally opposed, just as Australia's internet regulator considers an enforcement lawsuit against platforms, including some that Meta owns, that it says have failed to take sufficient steps to comply with the law.

Comparison with Other Platforms

No other platforms have released compliance data that matches the date range given by Meta, but Australian government figures and multiple independent studies have shown more than eight in 10 under-16s were still on social media in the ban's first three months. 

Background: Australia’s Landmark Legislation

The Australian government proposed the landmark law, which came into force on December 10, on concerns about social media's impact on the physical and mental health of children and young teens. 

Global Implications and Regulatory Measures

With other countries around the world considering similar age-restrictions, Australia has accused the platforms of intentionally setting the ban up to fail, and has introduced a law to double the maximum penalty for non-compliance to A$99 million ($69.75 million) and give the regulator greater document discovery powers.

Parliamentary Hearing and Industry Response

Upcoming Inquiry

PARLIAMENTARY HEARING ON FRIDAY

Representatives of Meta, TikTok, YouTube owner Google and Snap's Snapchat are scheduled to give evidence in a parliamentary inquiry about the changes on Friday, as are regulatory and government officials.

Meta’s Official Statement

"Enforcement is ongoing, and these numbers will continue to grow," Meta said in a statement.

"We share the Australian Government's goal of ensuring young people have safe, age-appropriate experiences online, and we are meeting our obligations under the law," the company added. 

Technology and Enforcement Measures

Age Assurance Technology

A 2025 Australian trial of age assurance technology found products on the market could effectively support a ban. Most large platforms, including Meta's, rolled out photo-based age estimation software, although they say they typically first subject users to age inference, or assuming a person's age based on their online activity.

AI and Account Analysis

Contextual Clues and Reporting

Meta said it was using AI to analyse user profiles for "contextual clues that an account may belong to someone under 16, such as birthday celebrations or mentions of school grades" and to analyse reports about suspected underage accounts. The company added that it had removed the option for a person to make more attempts to set up an account if their previous account was deleted.

($1 = 1.4194 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • Since the law took effect on December 10, 2025, Meta has ramped up enforcement—removing 462,000 Instagram and 294,000 Facebook accounts suspected of belonging to under‑16 Australians between then and June 2026.
  • Australian regulators have strong enforcement powers, with penalties up to A$54.6 million (now doubled to A$99 million), and more than 5 million under‑16 accounts have been deactivated or restricted government‑wide.
  • Despite Meta's removals, independent findings suggest more than 80% of Australians under 16 remained on social media in the law’s early phase, prompting further investigations and heightened scrutiny of platform compliance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Meta remove 756,000 Australian teen accounts?
Meta removed these accounts to comply with Australia's law banning under-16s from using social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.
What regulatory actions could Meta face in Australia?
Australia may enforce lawsuits and increase financial penalties for platforms that do not comply with the under-16 social media ban.
How is Meta detecting underage accounts?
Meta uses AI to analyze profiles for clues like birthdays or school references and applies photo-based age estimation software.
When did Australia’s social media ban for teens come into effect?
The landmark law banning under-16s from social media came into force on December 10.
Are other social media platforms also affected by the Australian ban?
Yes, other platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube are also subject to the ban and related regulatory actions.

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