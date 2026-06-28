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Oil climbs following renewed US, Iran strikes in Middle East - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil climbs following renewed US, Iran strikes in Middle East

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Commodities Geopolitics

Oil climbs following renewed US, Iran strikes in Middle East

Market Reactions and Developments in the Middle East

By Florence Tan

Oil Price Movements and Recent Strikes

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday following days of tit-for-tat strikes by the United States and Iran in the Middle East that underscored the fragility of their interim peace deal and again slowed energy shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures climbed 52 cents, or 0.672%, to $72.51 a barrel by 2313 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.94 a barrel, up 71 cents, or 1.03%.

Impact of Shipping and Escalation

Brent crude fell 10.6% last week, its third weekly decline, after crude shipments through the strait rose last week to their highest level since the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran began in February.

However, traffic has since slowed following renewed attacks on ships in the strait from Thursday, including a Qatar-linked oil tanker, that triggered strikes from the U.S. and Iran in the worst escalation since they signed an interim peace deal.

Analyst Insights

"The market is likely to re-evaluate its assumption of a quick recovery of oil supply from the Persian Gulf," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Diplomatic Efforts and Supply Chain Updates

Capping oil price gains, Iran and the United States agreed to halt recent hostilities in the Gulf and renew talks in Qatar regarding their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported on Sunday. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Saudi Aramco and Regional Production

Saudi oil giant Aramco resumed crude oil loadings on Friday at its Ras Tanura terminal, west of the Strait of Hormuz, after they were halted for nearly four months, joining ‌a rush to move cargoes after Middle East producers ramped up oil and gas output and exports ahead of the interim deal.

Physical Flows and Infrastructure Challenges

"Despite the U.S.-Iran deal marking an inflection point for oil markets, physical flows are constrained by tanker backlogs, damaged infrastructure and production shut-ins," ANZ analysts said.

"It could take the remainder of the year before supply is near pre-conflict levels."

Ras Tanura Incident

Loadings at Aramco's Ras Tanura terminal continued, even after a helicopter belonging to the company crashed on Sunday in Ras Tanura on the country's east coast on the Gulf, killing 14 nationals. The cause of the crash was unknown, the state news agency reported.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Renewed US‑Iran retaliatory strikes underscore fragility of interim peace deal and escalate risks to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz
  • Commercial shipping remains severely constrained, with transits still down markedly, reinforcing supply concerns
  • Market reaction reflects renewed uncertainty—supporting near‑term crude prices despite earlier hopes for recovery

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise on Monday?
Oil prices rose due to renewed US and Iran strikes in the Middle East, raising concerns over energy shipping disruptions.
How much did Brent crude futures increase?
Brent crude futures climbed 50 cents, or 0.69%, to $72.49 a barrel by 2204 GMT.
What was the price of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude?
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.96 a barrel, up 73 cents, or 1.05%.
What region's shipping was affected by the strikes?
Energy shipping in the Strait of Hormuz was again slowed by the strikes.

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