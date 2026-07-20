UK PM Burnham Unveils Cost of Living Measures and Ambitious 10-Year Plan

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's Address and Policy Initiatives

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Monday pledged to set out new measures to help tackle the cost of living this week before setting out a new 10-year plan for the country later this year.

Restoring Stability and Confidence

"Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again," Burnham said in a speech outside 10 Downing Street.

"We have not been good enough, and we need to be better."

Immediate Cost of Living Measures

Government Plans for Relief

Promising Britons "some breathing space now", he said the government would set out some measures to tackle the high cost-of-living, and how it plans to fund them.

Long-Term Vision: The 10-Year Plan

Supporting Youth Employment and Education

Further out, he said: "We will help more young people into work by changing the education system and giving them more support, more mental health support, and we will build more council homes.

Fiscal Responsibility and International Commitments

"That is the fair and sustainable way to bring the welfare bill down, to meet our fiscal rules, and to honour our commitments on defence to our international partners."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by William James and Sam Tabahriti; writing by Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton)