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UK PM Burnham promises cost of living measures, new 10-year plan - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham promises cost of living measures, new 10-year plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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UK PM Burnham Unveils Cost of Living Measures and Ambitious 10-Year Plan

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's Address and Policy Initiatives

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Monday pledged to set out new measures to help tackle the cost of living this week before setting out a new 10-year plan for the country later this year.

Restoring Stability and Confidence

"Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again," Burnham said in a speech outside 10 Downing Street.

"We have not been good enough, and we need to be better."

Immediate Cost of Living Measures

Government Plans for Relief

Promising Britons "some breathing space now", he said the government would set out some measures to tackle the high cost-of-living, and how it plans to fund them.

Long-Term Vision: The 10-Year Plan

Supporting Youth Employment and Education

Further out, he said: "We will help more young people into work by changing the education system and giving them more support, more mental health support, and we will build more council homes.

Fiscal Responsibility and International Commitments

"That is the fair and sustainable way to bring the welfare bill down, to meet our fiscal rules, and to honour our commitments on defence to our international partners."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by William James and Sam Tabahriti; writing by Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham, Britain’s seventh PM in a decade, vows early cost‑of‑living measures to give citizens “breathing space” before unveiling a full 10‑year vision (apnews.com).
  • His long‑term strategy includes reforming education, expanding mental health support, building council homes, and using “No 10 North” in Manchester to drive regional growth and devolution (theguardian.com).
  • He pledges to reduce welfare costs sustainably, meet fiscal rules, and maintain defense commitments, positioning these reforms as fair, growth‑oriented, and internationally responsible (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What cost of living measures did UK PM Andy Burnham promise?
Andy Burnham pledged to announce new measures this week to help tackle high living costs and provide immediate relief to Britons.
What is included in Andy Burnham's new 10-year plan for the UK?
The plan will focus on jobs for young people, education reforms, more council homes, and supporting fiscal rules and defense commitments.
How does the UK government plan to fund cost of living measures?
Burnham stated the government will outline how it plans to fund the cost of living measures when releasing more details this week.
What commitments did Burnham make regarding young people?
Burnham promised to help more young people into work with changes to the education system and increased mental health support.
Why does PM Burnham believe these measures are necessary?
Burnham said the UK needs to regain stability, be better than before, and create a fair and sustainable way to reduce welfare spending.

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