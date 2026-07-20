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Who is Hamas' new leader Khalil Al-Hayya?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Politics Middle East Conflict leadership

Khalil Al-Hayya: Profile of Hamas' Newly Appointed Leader and His Rise

Rise, Influence, and International Role of Khalil Al-Hayya

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

Appointment as Hamas Leader

July 20 (Reuters) - Khalil Al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official who survived an Israeli raid on Qatar in September last year and who is seen as having good ties with Iran, was named on Monday as the overall leader of the Palestinian militant group.

Hayya, who lost a son in the Gaza conflict and two sons in previous wars, has been based with other Hamas leaders in Doha.

Increasing Influence Amid Leadership Losses

He has become increasingly influential in the group as other top Hamas officials have been killed in Israeli strikes, among them Ismail Haniyeh on a visit to Iran and Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip.

Role in Ceasefire Talks

Hayya was at the heart of ceasefire talks throughout the Gaza war that erupted when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, prompting a sweeping Israeli offensive that has flattened much of the enclave since then.

He took part in indirect talks with Israel that culminated in a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in October 2025 that halted major fighting in Gaza, although Israel has continued attacks on Hamas and other militants who it says pose an imminent threat.

Seen as Group's Most Influential Figure Abroad

An earlier ceasefire initiative had been on the agenda for discussion between the 64-year-old and other Hamas leaders when they were targeted in Israel's September 9 attack on Doha, in which six people were killed but no top Hamas officials.

Hayya, widely seen as the group's most influential figure abroad since Haniyeh was killed by Israel in Iran in July 2024, is part of a five-man leadership council based in Qatar that has led Hamas since Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the October 2023 attacks, was killed last year.

Background and Early Involvement

Hailing from the Gaza Strip, Hayya is a veteran member of the Islamist group. Regarded as having good ties with Iran, a vital source of arms and finance for Hamas, he has been closely involved in the group's efforts to broker several truces with Israel, playing a key role in ending a 2014 conflict and again in attempts to secure an end to the current Gaza war.

Hayya has been part of Hamas since it was set up in 1987. In the early 1980s, he joined the Muslim Brotherhood, the Sunni Islamist movement from which Hamas emerged, along with Haniyeh and Sinwar, Hamas sources say.

Personal Losses and Detentions

In Gaza, he was detained several times by Israel. 

In 2007, an Israeli airstrike hit his family home in Gaza City's Shejaia quarter, killing several relatives. In 2008, his son Hamza was killed by an Israeli airstrike. 

In the 2014 war between Hamas and Israel, the house of Hayya's eldest son Osama was bombed, killing him, his wife and three of their children.

Ties with Iran and Regional Diplomacy

Hayya left Gaza several years ago, serving as a Hamas point person for ties with the Arab and Islamic worlds and basing himself in Qatar. He accompanied Haniyeh to Tehran for the visit in July during which Haniyeh was assassinated.

Perspective on October 7 Attacks

He has been cited as saying the October 7 attacks had been meant as a limited operation by Hamas to capture "a number of soldiers" to swap for jailed Palestinians. 

"But the Zionist army unit completely collapsed," he said in comments published by the Hamas-linked Palestinian Information Center, referring to Israel's military.

He has said the attack succeeded in bringing the Palestinian issue back into international focus.

Impact and Aftermath

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people and abducted 251 others in the attacks, according to Israeli tolls. More than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive in Gaza since then, according to the Gaza health ministry. 

Alongside leading Hamas delegations in mediated talks to try to secure a ceasefire, he has performed a range of other high-profile political work for the group.

Diplomatic Efforts with Syria

In 2022, he led a Hamas team to Damascus to mend ties with former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, broken a decade earlier when the movement endorsed the largely Sunni uprising against Assad, a member of the minority Alawite sect.

The breach had strained a regional alliance built by Iran to counter Israel and the United States.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Edmund Blair and Janet Lawrence)

Key Takeaways

  • Al‑Hayya survived an Israeli airstrike in Doha on September 9, 2025, which killed his son and staff members, highlighting his resilience and prominence (aljazeera.com)
  • He has long served as Hamas’s chief negotiator, participating in multiple truce efforts and U.S.‑brokered ceasefire talks, including the one in October 2025 (en.wikipedia.org)
  • With the assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh (July 2024) and Yahya Sinwar (2024), al‑Hayya emerged as the most influential leader abroad and now leads a five‑man leadership council based in Qatar (aljazeera.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Khalil Al-Hayya?
Khalil Al-Hayya is a senior Hamas official recently named as the overall leader of Hamas, based in Doha with key influence in the organization.
What roles has Khalil Al-Hayya played in Hamas?
Hayya has been a point person for Hamas' ties with Iran, brokered ceasefires with Israel, and led political delegations, especially abroad.
What is Khalil Al-Hayya's relationship with Iran?
He is regarded as having good ties with Iran, which is a vital source of arms and finance for Hamas.
How did Khalil Al-Hayya survive recent conflicts?
Hayya survived an Israeli raid in Qatar and has become increasingly influential as other Hamas leaders were killed in strikes.
What is Khalil Al-Hayya's role in the Gaza ceasefire talks?
He took part in indirect talks with Israel that led to a US-brokered ceasefire in October 2025 to halt major fighting in Gaza.

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