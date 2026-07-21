Lindt's Organic Sales Support 2026 Growth Guidance with 4.3% H1 Increase
Strong First-Half Performance Aligns with Full-Year Targets
Organic Sales Growth Driven by Strategic Initiatives
July 21 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said on Tuesday its sales grew organically in the first half of 2026, in line with its full-year growth target, supported by price increases and growth in North America.
Financial Highlights
The chocolatier reported organic half-year sales of 2.33 billion Swiss francs ($2.88 billion), marking a 4.3% rise from the same period last year. It had in March forecast organic growth of 4% to 6% for the year, which it reiterated on Tuesday.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8099 Swiss francs)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Basile Day in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)