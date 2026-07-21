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Lindt's organic half-year sales support company guidance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Lindt's organic half-year sales support company guidance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Earnings Switzerland

Lindt's Organic Sales Support 2026 Growth Guidance with 4.3% H1 Increase

Strong First-Half Performance Aligns with Full-Year Targets

Organic Sales Growth Driven by Strategic Initiatives

July 21 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said on Tuesday its sales grew organically in the first half of 2026, in line with its full-year growth target, supported by price increases and growth in North America.

Financial Highlights

The chocolatier reported organic half-year sales of 2.33 billion Swiss francs ($2.88 billion), marking a 4.3% rise from the same period last year. It had in March forecast organic growth of 4% to 6% for the year, which it reiterated on Tuesday.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8099 Swiss francs)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Basile Day in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic H1 2026 sales rose 4.3% to CHF 2.33 billion, matching the midpoint of Lindt’s full‑year 4–6% growth target. (finanzen.ch)
  • Growth was supported by pricing and strength in North America, despite challenging market conditions. (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • For full‑year 2026, Lindt reiterated its organic sales growth forecast of 4–6%, sustaining its medium‑term outlook. (uk.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Lindt's organic half-year sales increase in 2026?
Lindt's organic half-year sales increased by 4.3% compared to the same period last year.
What was Lindt's reported organic half-year sales value?
Lindt reported organic half-year sales of 2.33 billion Swiss francs ($2.88 billion) for 2026.
Did Lindt meet its full-year growth target in the first half of 2026?
Yes, Lindt's first half-year sales growth of 4.3% was in line with its full-year growth target of 4% to 6%.
What factors contributed to Lindt’s sales growth in the first half of 2026?
Sales growth was supported by price increases and growth in the North American market.
What currency conversion rate was used for Swiss francs to US dollars?
The conversion rate used was 1 US dollar = 0.8099 Swiss francs.

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