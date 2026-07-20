Trump Holds 'Very Good Conversation' With UK's New Prime Minister Burnham

By Kanishka Singh

Key Details of the Trump-Burnham Conversation and Political Context

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had a "very good conversation" with new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, adding he would be meeting him "in the not too distant future."

Background on Andy Burnham's Appointment

• Burnham became Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade on Monday, pledging to reshape its politics to deliver a new economic model and revive a nation "fed up" with a revolving door of leaders.

Topics Discussed During the Call

Economic and Security Issues

• "We discussed North Sea Oil, Trade, the Military Alliance, Demining of the Hormuz Strait, and many other topics. The call was interesting, and went very well," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Future Meetings

• "We will be meeting in the not too distant future for topics of mutual interest," Trump said without noting a date.

Political Relations and Reactions

Trump's Criticism of Former Prime Minister Starmer

• Trump was critical of former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, immigration, energy and tech regulation.

Burnham's Assurances to Trump

• Burnham's office said he assured Trump that London would be committed to defense and security and would support the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively blocked since the start of the war, causing energy prices to rise.

US-UK Relations Under Starmer

Initial Tensions Over Military Cooperation

• Relations between Trump and Starmer cooled when Britain initially rejected a U.S. request to use British bases for strikes on Iran. Starmer later authorized U.S. use of the bases.

Trump's Previous Comments on Burnham

• Late last month, Trump said he knew little about Burnham, describing him as "extremely liberal" and someone who probably would not open the North Sea to more oil drilling.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Christian Martinez and Cynthia Osterman)