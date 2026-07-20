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Trump says he had 'very good conversation' with new British PM Burnham - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says he had 'very good conversation' with new British PM Burnham

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Politics International Relations Oil & Energy Defense World News

Trump Holds 'Very Good Conversation' With UK's New Prime Minister Burnham

By Kanishka Singh

Key Details of the Trump-Burnham Conversation and Political Context

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had a "very good conversation" with new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, adding he would be meeting him "in the not too distant future."

Background on Andy Burnham's Appointment

• Burnham became Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade on Monday, pledging to reshape its politics to deliver a new economic model and revive a nation "fed up" with a revolving door of leaders.

Topics Discussed During the Call

Economic and Security Issues

• "We discussed North Sea Oil, Trade, the Military Alliance, Demining of the Hormuz Strait, and many other topics. The call was interesting, and went very well," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Future Meetings

• "We will be meeting in the not too distant future for topics of mutual interest," Trump said without noting a date.

Political Relations and Reactions

Trump's Criticism of Former Prime Minister Starmer

• Trump was critical of former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, immigration, energy and tech regulation.

Burnham's Assurances to Trump

• Burnham's office said he assured Trump that London would be committed to defense and security and would support the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively blocked since the start of the war, causing energy prices to rise.

US-UK Relations Under Starmer

Initial Tensions Over Military Cooperation

• Relations between Trump and Starmer cooled when Britain initially rejected a U.S. request to use British bases for strikes on Iran. Starmer later authorized U.S. use of the bases.

Trump's Previous Comments on Burnham

• Late last month, Trump said he knew little about Burnham, describing him as "extremely liberal" and someone who probably would not open the North Sea to more oil drilling.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Christian Martinez and Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Andy Burnham officially became Britain’s prime minister on July 20, 2026, succeeding Keir Starmer and marking the seventh UK prime minister since 2016 (apnews.com).
  • Burnham, formerly Mayor of Greater Manchester and nicknamed “King of the North,” was elected leader of the Labour Party just days earlier, gaining overwhelming support from Labour MPs (investing.com).
  • In their phone call, Trump and Burnham discussed North Sea oil, trade, military alliance, demining of the Strait of Hormuz, and other joint initiatives; Trump said he looked forward to meeting Burnham soon (apnews.com).
  • Burnham signaled continuity in defense and security commitments, including support for safely reopening the Strait of Hormuz amidst heightened energy concerns (apnews.com).
  • Burnham takes office amid political turbulence in the UK; he pledged to deliver a “circuit‑breaker” moment, promote regional empowerment, tackle cost‑of‑living pressures, and restore stability after rapid leadership turnover (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What topics did Trump and PM Andy Burnham discuss?
They discussed North Sea Oil, trade, the military alliance, demining of the Hormuz Strait, and other issues.
When will Trump and Andy Burnham meet?
Trump stated they would be meeting in the not too distant future but did not specify a date.
What is Burnham's approach as the new UK Prime Minister?
Burnham pledged to reshape UK politics with a new economic model to revive the nation.
How did Trump view the previous UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer?
Trump was critical of Starmer's policies on the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, immigration, energy, and tech regulation.
What did Burnham assure Trump regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
Burnham's office said the UK would support the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and remain committed to defense and security.

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