GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
New PM Andy Burnham sets out first steps to reshape Britain - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

New PM Andy Burnham sets out first steps to reshape Britain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Andy Burnham's First Economic Steps as Prime Minister to Reshape Britain

Burnham's Immediate Actions and Economic Vision

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Andy Burnham will set out his first measures as Britain's new prime minister on Tuesday in an attempt to deliver on his promises to ease a cost-of-living crisis, improve lives and end a decade of political instability.

After appointing a top ministerial team which he hopes will be more agile than that of his predecessor Keir Starmer, Burnham wants to move quickly to show Britain politics can work and improve living standards after years of stagnation.

Building a New Government

Alongside meeting his cabinet of ministers, he will also kick off a programme he believes can turn Britain around, hoping a bolder agenda can win back voters to the governing Labour Party and fight a challenge from the populist Reform UK.

Promises to the Public

"I can do something to give people some breathing space now, some help with the cost of living," he said in a speech after becoming Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade on Monday.

"And I will set out some of those measures starting tomorrow, including how we pay for them."

There is a lot at stake.

Burnham's Political Strength and Challenges

Dubbed the 'King of the North' for his dogged defence of the northwestern English area of Greater Manchester when mayor, Burnham is the most popular leader of Britain's main political parties and has overwhelming support in Labour.

Risks of Political Instability

But Britain's revolving door of leaders over the past decade has underlined how quickly parties can move against leaders who are not seen as delivering for voters, and Burnham will have to move quickly to stamp his authority on the government.

He wants to hit the ground running. 

Key Policy Priorities

Ending Rough Sleeping and Cost-of-Living Measures

In his first speech as prime minister, Burnham said his first ambition was to end rough sleeping in Britain, but also that he wanted people to feel the change in government in their pockets quickly.

On Monday, he said he was finalising the details of those measures, which could include ways of capping bus fares - something Burnham did in Manchester - or possibly looking at ways to reduce energy costs.

Focus on Social Care and Immediate Relief

He would not be drawn on details, but told reporters it would go some way to backing up his assertion that "I will put the care of people at the heart of everything I do".

"It won't solve everything, it won't take all of the pressure off," he told reporters. "But it just shows the direction of travel and ... about helping them out."

Financial Strategy and Market Response

Funding the Agenda

Markets will be listening keenly to how Burnham and his unexpected pick for finance minister, the former defence minister John Healey, plan to finance their plans, after borrowing costs rose on Monday, pushing 30-year gilt yields to a two-month high.

Investor Concerns

Some investors were unsettled by Burnham's remarks that he planned to use "any flexibility" within existing fiscal rules.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; additional reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton and Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham, dubbed the “King of the North,” inherits a promise to ease living costs and end rough sleeping, building on his Manchester legacy of public transport reform (apnews.com).
  • His choice of John Healey, a veteran Labour figure and former defence minister, as finance minister signals intent to balance bold policy with fiscal prudence (live.euronext.com).
  • Markets reacted nervously to early hints of increased borrowing within fiscal rules, with yields on UK gilts rising and the pound under pressure (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What immediate steps is Andy Burnham planning to address the cost-of-living crisis?
Andy Burnham intends to introduce measures such as capping bus fares and potentially reducing energy costs to help ease the cost-of-living crisis.
How does Andy Burnham plan to fund his new economic policies?
Burnham has said he will set out how the measures will be paid for, and will use 'any flexibility' within existing fiscal rules.
What is Burnham's first social ambition as prime minister?
Burnham's first stated ambition is to end rough sleeping in Britain.
Who did Andy Burnham appoint as his finance minister?
Andy Burnham appointed the former defence minister John Healey as his finance minister.
How have markets reacted to Andy Burnham's appointment and fiscal plans?
Markets responded with caution, as borrowing costs rose and 30-year gilt yields hit a two-month high following Burnham's fiscal comments.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for As Russia deploys jet-powered Shaheds, companies turn to faster interceptor drones

As Russia deploys jet-powered Shaheds, companies turn to faster interceptor drones

Image for Diageo chair plans board shake-up, FT reports

Diageo chair plans board shake-up, FT reports

Image for Morning Bid: Oil trumps AI

Morning Bid: Oil trumps AI

Image for US military completes its latest strikes on Iran, marking the 10th successive night of attacks

US military completes its latest strikes on Iran, marking the 10th successive night of attacks

Image for BHP resumes negotiations with Port Hedland iron ore unions

BHP resumes negotiations with Port Hedland iron ore unions

Image for Asian stocks rise as Mideast mediation takes oil lower

Asian stocks rise as Mideast mediation takes oil lower

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Dollar near one-week high as markets grapple with Gulf tensions
Dollar near one-week high as markets grapple with Gulf tensions
Image for IMF approves $690 million for Ukraine after review
IMF approves $690 million for Ukraine after review
Image for Oil prices dip as mediation efforts offset US-Iran strikes
Oil prices dip as mediation efforts offset US-Iran strikes
Image for London Stock Exchange plans to launch round-the-clock trading next year, FT reports
London Stock Exchange plans to launch round-the-clock trading next year, FT reports
Image for Airbus CEO says H1 deliveries consistent with annual goal
Airbus CEO says H1 deliveries consistent with annual goal
Image for Houthi Red Sea blockade would lift oil prices, but workarounds could limit impact
Houthi Red Sea blockade would lift oil prices, but workarounds could limit impact
Image for US imposes new 50% tariffs on some Canadian products
US imposes new 50% tariffs on some Canadian products
Image for Trading Day: War clouds darken 
Trading Day: War clouds darken 
Image for AerCap to order 15 Boeing 787, sources say
AerCap to order 15 Boeing 787, sources say
Image for French Parliament's committee approves social media ban for under-15s
French Parliament's committee approves social media ban for under-15s
Image for Factbox-Key ministers in new UK leader Burnham's cabinet
Factbox-Key ministers in new UK leader Burnham's cabinet
Image for UK's IP Group rebuffs Railpen's revised 71.3 pence proposal
UK's IP Group rebuffs Railpen's revised 71.3 pence proposal
View All Finance Posts