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Novartis Q2 profit up as generic competition mounts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novartis Q2 profit up as generic competition mounts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Novartis Q2 Profit Surpasses Analyst Estimates Despite Patent Expiry Challenges

Novartis Outperforms Expectations in Second Quarter

Strong Sales Drive Profit Growth

July 21 - Novartis' second-quarter core operating profit beat market expectations on Tuesday, helped by strong sales of cancer and multiple sclerosis drugs.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

The Swiss drugmaker saw quarterly group operating income, adjusted for special items, come in at $5.94 billion dollars, above average analyst expectations of about $5.31 billion cited by Visible Alpha.

Challenges from Patent Expiries

Novartis, with a market capitlization of $315 billion, is navigating its most severe period of patent expiries, most notably for the company's top-selling heart failure drug Entresto, which made up 14% of total net sales last year.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier and Bhanvi Satija, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 core operating profit exceeded expectations at $5.94B vs $5.31B forecast (marketscreener.com)
  • Generic erosion of Entresto, which accounted for ~14% of group sales last year, has intensified following U.S. patent expiry, with a 42% Q1 sales drop (marketscreener.com)
  • Novartis expects a ~$4 billion negative impact in 2026 from generic competition; bolstering with newer drugs and dealmaking like Kisqali, Scemblix and acquisitions (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much was Novartis' second-quarter core operating profit?
Novartis reported $5.94 billion in Q2 core operating profit, surpassing analyst expectations.
What products boosted Novartis' Q2 results?
Strong sales of cancer and multiple sclerosis drugs contributed to Novartis' Q2 results.
How is Novartis affected by patent expiries?
Novartis is facing challenges due to patent expiries, especially for its top-selling drug Entresto.
What percentage of Novartis' net sales came from Entresto?
Entresto accounted for 14% of Novartis’ total net sales last year.
What is Novartis' market capitalization?
Novartis has a market capitalization of $315 billion.

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