Novartis Q2 Profit Surpasses Analyst Estimates Despite Patent Expiry Challenges
Novartis Outperforms Expectations in Second Quarter
Strong Sales Drive Profit Growth
July 21 - Novartis' second-quarter core operating profit beat market expectations on Tuesday, helped by strong sales of cancer and multiple sclerosis drugs.
Quarterly Financial Highlights
The Swiss drugmaker saw quarterly group operating income, adjusted for special items, come in at $5.94 billion dollars, above average analyst expectations of about $5.31 billion cited by Visible Alpha.
Challenges from Patent Expiries
Novartis, with a market capitlization of $315 billion, is navigating its most severe period of patent expiries, most notably for the company's top-selling heart failure drug Entresto, which made up 14% of total net sales last year.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier and Bhanvi Satija, Editing by Miranda Murray)