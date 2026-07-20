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Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets commanders as street protests mount

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Politics Ukraine War leadership Protests

Ukraine's Military Leadership Crisis as Protests Erupt Over Defence Changes

By Olena Harmash

Mounting Discontent and Protests Over Defence Leadership

KYIV, July 20 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met some of Ukraine’s top military commanders on Monday to try to ease growing discontent with the defence leadership that has triggered the largest street protests since Russia's invasion in 2022.

Public Outcry Following Ministerial Changes

Thousands of people in Kyiv and other cities took to the streets for several days in a row, defying martial law, to protest against last week's removal of young reformer Mykhailo Fedorov as defence minister and to demand the dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Divisions Within Defence Leadership

The protests, led by young people, also exposed deep divisions in the defence leadership on how to stop Russia's battlefield advances, as the war's overall momentum has swung in Kyiv's favour.

Criticism of Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

Syrskyi, 60, faces criticism from civil society, soldiers and lawmakers for his Soviet-style command culture and high casualty tactics.

Contenders for Top Army Job

Zelenskiy met five generals and one colonel, viewed by political analysts as potential replacements for Syrskyi, one after another to discuss the battlefield situation as fighting rages along more than 1,200 kilometres (746 miles) of the frontline. 

The Next Generation of Military Leaders

The six most well-known and respected military commanders, including Commander of the Joint Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi and Deputy Chief of the General Staff Volodymyr Horbatyuk, represent a younger generation of Ukrainian officers whose careers were shaped in combat against Russian troops. 

Oleh Apostol, commander of the air assault forces, and commanders of the three army corps - Andriy Biletsky, Ihor Obolenskyi, and Denys Prokopenko also met Zelenskiy, who posted pictures from his study following each meeting.

Calls for Unity and Public Sentiment

Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Kyrylo Budanov, called for unity and restraint in the wake of the protests, promising a constructive response. 

"The public’s views have been heard," he said. "Work is underway. Results will follow."

Polls and Political Maneuvering

A poll from Gradus research company showed that 61% of Ukrainians were against the dismissal of Fedorov.

Zelenskiy said he spoke with Fedorov, 35, "at length" over the weekend. 

A source close to Fedorov told Reuters that he had discussed “other roles” with Zelenskiy, but that he was only ready to return as defence minister. Ukrainian media reported that Fedorov had been offered roles overseeing military technology and innovation. 

Protesters' Demands and Next Steps

Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a war veteran and one of the organisers of the protests, called on supporters to launch a "general, indefinite protest" unless Syrskyi is removed and Fedorov reappointed as defence minister by July 24.

(Additional reporting by Max Hunder, Yuliia Dysa, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy met with six senior commanders including Drapatyi, Horbatyuk, Apostol, Biletsky, Obolenskyi and Prokopenko amid protests demanding leadership overhaul (apnews.com)
  • The protests erupted after Fedorov—credited with leading Ukraine’s drone‑centric innovations—was dismissed, exposing a rift between technocratic reformers and traditional military leadership (semafor.com)
  • Public support remains with Fedorov: polls show 61% opposed his dismissal, and protesters have threatened general protests unless Syrskyi is removed and Fedorov reinstated by July 24 (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are there protests in Ukraine?
Protests erupted after the removal of defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov and demands for the dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.
Who did Zelenskiy meet to discuss the military crisis?
President Zelenskiy met with six top military commanders considered as potential replacements for Syrskyi.
What are the main criticisms against Syrskyi?
Syrskyi faces criticism for his Soviet-style command culture and high casualty tactics.
What was Fedorov offered after his dismissal?
Fedorov was reportedly offered roles overseeing military technology and innovation, but wants to return only as defence minister.
What action have protest organizers demanded?
Organizers called for an indefinite protest unless Fedorov is reinstated as defence minister and Syrskyi is dismissed by July 24.

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