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Russia expels two Italian diplomats, foreign ministry says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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headlines Politics International Relations Sanctions Diplomacy

Russia Expels Two Italian Diplomats in Response to Italian Expulsions

Diplomatic Tensions Between Russia and Italy Escalate

Background of the Diplomatic Expulsions

July 20 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it had declared two Italian diplomats persona non grata, calling it a reciprocal measure in response to the expulsion of two Russian embassy staff in Italy.

Italy's Actions Against Russian Diplomats

 Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on July 9 that Rome had expelled two military attaches at the Russian embassy in Italy who were allegedly involved in espionage activities.

Russia's Response to Italy

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that Vittorio Parrella, the assistant defence attache at the Italian embassy, and Davide D’Aprile, an attache, were persona non grata and must leave Russia with their families within three days.

Summoning of Italian Diplomatic Officials

The ministry also said it had summoned Italian interim Charge d'Affaires Giovanni Scopa in connection with the expulsion of Russian embassy staff. 

Official Statements and Reactions

"The Russian Federation has expelled, without reason, the Italian military attache in Moscow along with one of his collaborators. This is an act of blatant retaliation for the expulsion from Italy of two Russian military attaches, who were indeed caught red-handed while carrying out espionage activities to the detriment of our national security," Tajani wrote on X on Monday.

Media Coverage

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s expulsion of Italian diplomats is a direct tit‑for‑tat response to Italy’s July 9 expulsion of two Russian military attachés over espionage allegations (internazionale.it)
  • The Italian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Parrella and D’Aprile must leave Russia within three days, matching the timeline Italy imposed on the Russian aides (internazionale.it)
  • The broader context involves a spy scandal: Italian authorities arrested two former intelligence officers accused of passing classified information to Russian agents, prompting Italy’s initial expulsions (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia expel two Italian diplomats?
Russia expelled two Italian diplomats as a reciprocal measure after Italy expelled two Russian embassy staff accused of espionage.
Who were the Italian diplomats declared persona non grata?
The diplomats were Vittorio Parrella, assistant defence attache, and Davide D’Aprile, an attache at the Italian embassy in Russia.
What was Italy's reason for expelling Russian embassy staff?
Italy expelled two Russian military attaches allegedly involved in espionage activities against Italy's national security.
What did Italy’s Foreign Minister say about Russia’s expulsions?
Italy’s Foreign Minister called Russia’s actions 'blatant retaliation' for the Italian expulsion of Russian officials for espionage.
How much time were the expelled Italian diplomats given to leave Russia?
The Italian diplomats were ordered to leave Russia with their families within three days.

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