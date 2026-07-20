Russia Expels Two Italian Diplomats in Response to Italian Expulsions

Diplomatic Tensions Between Russia and Italy Escalate

Background of the Diplomatic Expulsions

July 20 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it had declared two Italian diplomats persona non grata, calling it a reciprocal measure in response to the expulsion of two Russian embassy staff in Italy.

Italy's Actions Against Russian Diplomats

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on July 9 that Rome had expelled two military attaches at the Russian embassy in Italy who were allegedly involved in espionage activities.

Russia's Response to Italy

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that Vittorio Parrella, the assistant defence attache at the Italian embassy, and Davide D’Aprile, an attache, were persona non grata and must leave Russia with their families within three days.

Summoning of Italian Diplomatic Officials

The ministry also said it had summoned Italian interim Charge d'Affaires Giovanni Scopa in connection with the expulsion of Russian embassy staff.

Official Statements and Reactions

"The Russian Federation has expelled, without reason, the Italian military attache in Moscow along with one of his collaborators. This is an act of blatant retaliation for the expulsion from Italy of two Russian military attaches, who were indeed caught red-handed while carrying out espionage activities to the detriment of our national security," Tajani wrote on X on Monday.

Media Coverage

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Stephen Coates)