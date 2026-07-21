Three Chinese Nationals Injured in Ukraine Drone Attack on Moscow, Embassy Responds

Incident Overview and Embassy Response

Details of the Drone Attack

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - Three Chinese nationals were injured during a Ukraine drone attack on Moscow, Chinese state media said on Tuesday.

Condition of the Injured Chinese Nationals

• The Chinese embassy in Russia said two people were receiving treatment at a local hospital and were in stable condition without life-threatening injuries, while another had asked to be discharged for treatment back in China.

Embassy Actions and Requests

• The embassy immediately activated its emergency response mechanism and asked Russian authorities to take all necessary measures to treat the injured and protect the safety and property of Chinese citizens.

Overall Impact of the Attack

• The three Chinese were among 10 people injured in an attack carried out over Sunday night and Monday morning.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)