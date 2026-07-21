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Three Chinese injured in drone attack on Moscow - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Three Chinese injured in drone attack on Moscow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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headlines International security China-Russia Relations

Three Chinese Nationals Injured in Ukraine Drone Attack on Moscow, Embassy Responds

Incident Overview and Embassy Response

Details of the Drone Attack

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - Three Chinese nationals were injured during a Ukraine drone attack on Moscow, Chinese state media said on Tuesday.

Condition of the Injured Chinese Nationals

• The Chinese embassy in Russia said two people were receiving treatment at a local hospital and were in stable condition without life-threatening injuries, while another had asked to be discharged for treatment back in China.

Embassy Actions and Requests

• The embassy immediately activated its emergency response mechanism and asked Russian authorities to take all necessary measures to treat the injured and protect the safety and property of Chinese citizens.

Overall Impact of the Attack

• The three Chinese were among 10 people injured in an attack carried out over Sunday night and Monday morning.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Chinese nationals were injured in the Moscow drone attack?
Three Chinese nationals were injured in the Ukraine drone attack on Moscow.
What is the condition of the injured Chinese nationals?
Two are in stable, non-life-threatening condition in a local hospital, while one has requested discharge for treatment in China.
What actions did the Chinese embassy take after the attack?
The Chinese embassy activated its emergency response mechanism and requested Russian authorities ensure the safety and treatment of Chinese citizens.
How many people were injured in total during the Moscow drone attack?
A total of 10 people were injured in the attack.

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