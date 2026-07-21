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Swatch reports better sales in first half - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Swatch reports better sales in first half

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Swatch Group Achieves 8.5% Sales Growth in First Half of 2026 Despite Challenges

Swatch Group Reports Strong Financial Results Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

First Half of 2026 Performance Overview

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - Swatch Group reported an improvement in net sales of 8.5% at constant exchange rates in the first half of 2026 on Tuesday, despite the geopolitical challenges in the Middle East.

Impact of Geopolitical Challenges

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Net sales increased 8.5% at constant currencies in H1 2026, signaling a rebound from previous declines in China, while currency‑adjusted figures highlight strength in other regions.
  • Double‑digit growth was seen in key markets—including North America, India, Turkey, Middle East and Australia—which helped offset slower performance in Greater China.
  • Swatch’s outlook remains cautiously optimistic as inventory reductions in China and robust demand in other markets suggest a potential acceleration in H2 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What sales growth did Swatch Group report for the first half of 2026?
Swatch Group reported an 8.5% improvement in net sales at constant exchange rates for the first half of 2026.
What challenges did Swatch Group face during the first half of 2026?
Swatch Group faced geopolitical challenges in the Middle East during the first half of 2026.
Who reported on Swatch Group's first-half financial results?
The report was authored by Ariane Luthi and edited by Miranda Murray.

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