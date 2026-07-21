Swatch Group Achieves 8.5% Sales Growth in First Half of 2026 Despite Challenges
Swatch Group Reports Strong Financial Results Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty
First Half of 2026 Performance Overview
ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - Swatch Group reported an improvement in net sales of 8.5% at constant exchange rates in the first half of 2026 on Tuesday, despite the geopolitical challenges in the Middle East.
Impact of Geopolitical Challenges
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, Editing by Miranda Murray)