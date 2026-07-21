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Chinese destroyer held live-fire drill in Japan's EEZ, Japan says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Chinese destroyer held live-fire drill in Japan's EEZ, Japan says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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headlines Asia Defence Geopolitics

Chinese Destroyer Conducts Live-Fire Drill in Japan's EEZ Near Okinotori Island

Incident Overview and Strategic Implications

Details of the Live-Fire Drill

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - A Chinese navy destroyer conducted live-fire drills in waters southwest of Japan's remote Okinotori Island early on Sunday while operating alongside Russian naval vessels, Japan's Joint Staff said.

Vessels Involved

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force spotted four vessels — a Chinese Renhai-class guided-missile destroyer, a Luyang III-class guided-missile destroyer, a Fuchi-class replenishment ship and a Russian Steregushchiy-class frigate — sailing northeast about 330 km (205 miles) southwest of Okinotori at around 2 a.m. on July 19 (1700 GMT on July 18), the Joint Staff said in a statement on Tuesday.

Confirmation of Live-Fire Exercise

The Japanese military later confirmed that the Chinese Luyang III-class destroyer conducted a live-fire exercise about 180 km southwest of the island, the statement said.

Japan's Response and International Context

Official Statements

A spokesperson at the Joint Staff said it was the first time Japan had disclosed China's live-fire drills in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), while adding that the activity was not against international rules.

Recent Naval Movements

The vessels were the same ships that had transited southward through waters between Okinawa's main island and Miyako Island on July 16, according to the statement.

Japanese Surveillance Actions

Japan's Defense Ministry said its destroyer monitored the ships and gathered intelligence on their activities.

Regional Disputes and Security Concerns

Dispute Over Okinotori's Status

China disputes Japan's claim that the waters around Okinotori are part of its EEZ, arguing that it is a reef rather than an island.

Increasing Joint Operations

China and Russia have stepped up joint naval and air operations around Japan in recent years, prompting Tokyo to increase surveillance and strengthen its defences in the southwest island chain amid concerns over regional security.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Nobuhiro Kubo and Hina Suzuki; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • This marked Japan’s first formal disclosure of a Chinese live‑fire exercise within the waters it claims as its EEZ around Okinotori Island, though Japan acknowledged the action did not breach international law.
  • China rejects Japan’s legal basis for an EEZ around Okinotori, arguing under UNCLOS the feature is a reef, not an island, and therefore not entitled to maritime zones—a view shared by South Korea and Taiwan.
  • The drills reflect a broader trend of intensifying China‑Russia naval cooperation near Japan, including frequent transits through the Nansei Islands’ strategic straits and joint air and sea patrols intended to normalize regional military presence.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Chinese destroyer conduct live-fire drills?
The live-fire drills were conducted in waters southwest of Okinotori Island, in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Which vessels were involved in the operation near Okinotori Island?
The operation involved a Chinese Renhai-class destroyer, a Luyang III-class destroyer, a Fuchi-class replenishment ship, and a Russian Steregushchiy-class frigate.
Has Japan disclosed similar exercises before?
This is the first time Japan has disclosed information about Chinese live-fire drills in its exclusive economic zone.
How did Japan respond to the Chinese drill?
Japan's destroyer monitored the ships and gathered intelligence on their activities.
Why is the area around Okinotori Island disputed?
China disputes Japan's claim that the waters around Okinotori are part of its EEZ, arguing that Okinotori is a reef, not an island.

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