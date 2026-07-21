Vaar Energi to buy BlueNord in cash, share transaction

Vaar Energi Acquires BlueNord to Become Europe’s Top Independent Oil Producer
Major Acquisition in the European Oil and Gas Sector
Details of the Merger Agreement
COPENHAGEN, July 21 (Reuters) - Norway's Vaar Energi and BlueNord have agreed to combine their businesses, making Vaar Energi the largest independent producer of oil and gas in Europe, the companies said on Tuesday.
Share and Cash Distribution
BlueNord owners will receive 248.4 million new Vaar Energi shares and 1.96 billion Norwegian crowns ($202.95 million) in cash, equating to 9.7153 shares in Vaar Energi and 76.83 crowns in cash for each share held in BlueNord, the companies said.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 9.6577 Norwegian crowns)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)