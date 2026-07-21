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Finance

Vaar Energi to buy BlueNord in cash, share transaction

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Vaar Energi Acquires BlueNord to Become Europe’s Top Independent Oil Producer

Major Acquisition in the European Oil and Gas Sector

Details of the Merger Agreement

COPENHAGEN, July 21 (Reuters) - Norway's Vaar Energi and BlueNord have agreed to combine their businesses, making Vaar Energi the largest independent producer of oil and gas in Europe, the companies said on Tuesday.

Share and Cash Distribution

BlueNord owners will receive 248.4 million new Vaar Energi shares and 1.96 billion Norwegian crowns ($202.95 million) in cash, equating to 9.7153 shares in Vaar Energi and 76.83 crowns in cash for each share held in BlueNord, the companies said.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 9.6577 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • The merger creates Europe’s largest independent E&P company, significantly boosting Vår Energi’s scale and footprint
  • BlueNord shareholders receive a mix of equity (≈ 248 million new Vår Energi shares) and cash (NOK 1.96 billion), combining value and ownership upside
  • This strategic move follows Vår Energi’s recent asset optimizations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and BlueNord’s strong 2026 performance and dividend payouts

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the terms of Vaar Energi's acquisition of BlueNord?
BlueNord owners will receive 248.4 million new Vaar Energi shares and 1.96 billion Norwegian crowns in cash in the transaction.
How does the acquisition affect Vaar Energi's position in Europe?
The acquisition makes Vaar Energi the largest independent producer of oil and gas in Europe.
What does each BlueNord shareholder receive under the deal?
For every share in BlueNord, shareholders receive 9.7153 new Vaar Energi shares and 76.83 Norwegian crowns in cash.
What is the value in US dollars of the cash involved in the transaction?
The cash portion of the deal amounts to approximately $202.95 million.
Which companies are involved in the acquisition deal?
Norway's Vaar Energi and BlueNord are the companies involved in the acquisition agreement.

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