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Scores celebrate Spain's 'Kings of the World' win in exhilarated Madrid - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Scores celebrate Spain's 'Kings of the World' win in exhilarated Madrid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Football Sports News Spain World Cup

Spain Celebrates Second World Cup Win with Massive Madrid Street Parade

Massive Celebrations Erupt in Madrid After Historic Victory

By Natasa Bansagi and Pablo Menendez

Fans Flood the Streets to Welcome Champions

MADRID, July 20 (Reuters) - Dancing and chanting on an open-top bus that read 'Kings of the World' and showed two large stars, Spain's national football team celebrated the country's second World Cup win on Monday along Madrid's streets packed with exhilarated fans.

Close to two million people, many dressed in the country's jerseys and waving red and gold flags, gathered in the Spanish capital to see the players and celebrate Spain's 1-0 win over Argentina on Sunday's final in New Jersey, according to government estimates.

Personal Stories from the Parade

"We're full of enthusiasm for (fulfilling) the dream of becoming world champions," said Fran Carratala, 34, who had travelled from the northeastern region of Catalonia to witness the players' parade in Madrid.

Spanish national Daniel Gaona, 44, travelled from Estonia where he lives to watch Sunday's final in Madrid.

"Everybody was crazy. It was a very good mood. People were very happy. There were no problems, just a lot of happiness," he said as he prepared to see the players' parade. "It's something you have to come here to live it here".

Players Join in the Festivities

The Spanish players, wearing t-shirts that read "We are champions" except a few who were topless, constantly waved at the crowds and threw some footballs at them.

Music and Messages from the Team

Some players, like forward Borja Iglesias, played music on a DJ set on top of the bus that had a banner on one side and back that read: "Stars shine together".

Official Recognition and Future Hopes

Royal and Government Reception

Before the parade, the players were greeted by Spanish King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Both had attended Sunday's final.

Prime Minister's Speech and Aspirations

"I would like to give immense thanks to the staff and the players for your playing (style), effort and victory," Sanchez told the players.

He added that he was dreaming about the possibility that Spain could win its third male World Cup in the next tournament in 2030 which will be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

(Reporting by Natasa Bansagi and Pablo Menendez; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo, Writing by Joan Faus, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Key Takeaways

  • Spain claimed their second men’s World Cup title, defeating Argentina 1‑0 in extra time via Ferran Torres’s 106th‑minute goal (fifa.com).
  • An open‑top bus emblazoned “Kings of the World” carried the team through Madrid, where close to two million supporters gathered, many dressed in national colors and waving flags (apnews.com).
  • The parade concluded with official welcomes from King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who expressed hopes for a third World Cup in 2030 co‑hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Spain celebrate their World Cup win?
Spain's national football team paraded through Madrid on an open-top bus, waving to fans and playing music to celebrate their second World Cup victory.
How many people attended the celebration in Madrid?
Close to two million people gathered in Madrid to celebrate Spain's World Cup win.
Who did Spain defeat in the World Cup final?
Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final held in New Jersey.
Were any officials present at the celebrations?
Spanish King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez greeted the players during the celebrations.
What message did the Prime Minister give to the football team?
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez thanked the staff and players for their playing style, effort, and victory, and expressed hope for a third World Cup win in 2030.

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