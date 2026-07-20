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Spain's largest wildfire of the year burns for a fifth day as new heatwave looms - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain's largest wildfire of the year burns for a fifth day as new heatwave looms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Spain Battles 2026's Largest Wildfire as Heatwave Drives Fire Risks Higher

Wildfire Crisis Intensifies Across Spain

MADRID, July 20 (Reuters) - A wildfire raged out of control across Spain's central Guadalajara province on Monday, burning for a fifth day and becoming the largest blaze of the year, as forecasters warned an approaching heatwave would raise fire risks across much of the country.

Climate Change and Escalating Wildfire Seasons

Spain and southern Europe are facing increasingly severe wildfire seasons, a trend scientists have linked to climate change.

Recent Deadly Fires and Ongoing Evacuations

Tragic Losses in Almeria Province

The fire comes less than two weeks after a wildfire near Bedar, in Almeria province, killed 13 people - one of Spain's deadliest blazes in decades.

Evacuations and Firefighting Efforts in Guadalajara

Authorities evacuated three additional municipalities on Monday as the La Mierla wildfire in Guadalajara province expanded to more than 26,000 hectares. More than 1,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes. 

Regional leader Emiliano Garcia-Page said nearly 30 population centres were surrounded by the blaze, underscoring the challenge facing firefighters. Protecting lives and preventing the fire from reaching homes and urban areas remained the top priority, he said.

Heatwave Exacerbates Fire Danger

Record Temperatures and Weather Warnings

Spain's weather agency AEMET said the heatwave, the third of 2026, was expected to last at least until Thursday, bringing temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across much of the southeastern interior and pushing wildfire danger to extreme levels. 

Forecasts for Extreme Heat and Dry Thunderstorms

Some areas could reach 42 to 44 C by Thursday as hot, dry air moves north from Africa. The agency also warned of possible dry thunderstorms in mountainous areas of eastern Spain.

Comparisons and Historical Context

Spain Leads EU in Fire-Affected Land

Spain is already the European Union's most fire-affected country this year. According to the EU's Copernicus wildfire monitoring service, 104,423 hectares had burned across Spain in 2026, compared with 41,781 hectares in France.

Previous Year's Destructive Fire Season

The blaze is unfolding after an exceptionally destructive fire season last summer, when Spain recorded 354,747 hectares burned and 63 large wildfires, the highest annual burned area of the past decade.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • La Mierla wildfire in Guadalajara has become the largest in Spain this year, burning over 26,000 ha and prompting additional evacuations.
  • Authorities have evacuated more than 1,000 residents, with nearly 30 population centres encircled, as firefighting efforts prioritize protecting lives and homes.
  • A third heatwave of 2026 is underway — temperatures may reach 42–44 °C and dry thunderstorms are forecast — raising wildfire risk to extreme across broad regions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Spain's largest wildfire of 2026 burning?
The wildfire is burning in the central Guadalajara province, specifically near La Mierla.
How many people have been evacuated due to the wildfire?
More than 1,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes in the affected areas.
What is increasing the wildfire risk in Spain?
An approaching heatwave with temperatures above 40°C and dry thunderstorms are raising fire risks.
How much land has the La Mierla wildfire burned?
The La Mierla wildfire has expanded to more than 26,000 hectares.
How does this wildfire compare to previous years in Spain?
Spain is the EU's most fire-affected country in 2026, with over 104,000 hectares burned so far, after a record 354,747 hectares burned in 2025.

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