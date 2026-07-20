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UK government, Bezos back CuspAI's $450 million round as startup seeks to discover new materials - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK government, Bezos back CuspAI's $450 million round as startup seeks to discover new materials

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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CuspAI Secures $450 Million to Drive AI-Powered Materials Discovery

Major Funding and Strategic Partnerships Propel CuspAI Forward

Investment Details and Key Backers

July 20 (Reuters) - Britain's CuspAI said on Monday it has raised $450 million from investors including the UK government and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' investment fund, as the startup looks to discover brand-new materials that could advance important industries, including chips. 

AI Materials Foundry: A Collaborative Initiative

Coalition of Industry Leaders

CuspAI also launched AI Materials Foundry, a coalition of more than 45 companies, including chip designer Nvidia and social media firm Meta, to bring together computing resources needed for software that would help researchers develop new materials.

Series B Round and Expansion Plans

The Series B round was led by Kleiner Perkins and NEA and valued CuspAI at $2.6 billion. The startup is looking to expand its operations across the U.S., Asia-Pacific and Europe.  

Vision and Industry Impact

Addressing the Materials Bottleneck

"If we don’t make progress fast, the next 50 years of industrial progress will be constrained by a single challenge: the world needs materials that don’t yet exist," said co-founders of CuspAI Chad Edwards and Max Welling in their blog post on Medium.

The collaboration seeks to end the materials bottleneck constraining progress, with semiconductors, clean energy and advanced manufacturing among the industries facing the challenge, according to the startup. 

Innovative AI Platform: MIRA

Full Discovery Cycle Capabilities

CuspAI said its AI platform, MIRA, enables partners to run full discovery cycles — "from generative materials design through simulation, synthesis route planning and coordinated experimental validation."

Notable Investors and Leadership Appointments

New Investors Join the Round

Joining the UK's Sovereign AI Venture Fund and Bezos Expeditions as new investors are Glade Brook Capital Partners, Lux Capital, AMD Ventures and the Netherlands' Invest-NL.

Advisory Board and Executive Hires

CuspAI named Advanced Micro Devices board member and semiconductor veteran Abhi Talwalkar as its advisory board member, among modern AI pioneers Yann LeCun and Geoffrey Hinton. 

The startup also said it has hired former Apple and Google executive John Giannandrea, who is helping establish its U.S. foundry operations.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • The $450M Series B was co‑led by Kleiner Perkins and NEA, bringing CuspAI’s valuation to $2.6B—more than five times its September 2025 valuation of ~$520M (n24.com.tr).
  • Key investors include the UK’s Sovereign AI Fund and Bezos Expeditions, alongside Glade Brook, Lux Capital, AMD Ventures, and Invest‑NL (resultsense.com).
  • CuspAI unveiled its AI Materials Foundry, a coalition of over 45 firms such as Nvidia, Meta, Hyundai and Samsung, aimed at accelerating breakthrough material discovery via shared compute and AI tools (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the major investors in CuspAI's $450 million funding round?
The major investors include the UK government's Sovereign AI Venture Fund, Jeff Bezos' Bezos Expeditions, Kleiner Perkins, NEA, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Lux Capital, AMD Ventures, and Invest-NL.
What is the main goal of CuspAI's new funding?
CuspAI aims to accelerate the discovery of new materials using AI, addressing challenges in industries like semiconductors, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing.
What is the AI Materials Foundry?
AI Materials Foundry is a coalition of more than 45 companies, launched by CuspAI, that pools computing resources to help researchers develop new materials.
Which industries could benefit from CuspAI's AI materials platform?
Semiconductors, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing are among the industries expected to benefit from CuspAI’s AI-driven materials discovery.
Who are some of the notable advisors and executives joining CuspAI?
Advisory board members include Abhi Talwalkar, Yann LeCun, and Geoffrey Hinton, with former Apple and Google executive John Giannandrea joining to help establish US operations.

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