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Italo announces €3 billion deal with Siemens to buy trains for Germany - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italo announces €3 billion deal with Siemens to buy trains for Germany

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Italo and Siemens Sign €3 Billion High-Speed Train Deal for German Market Entry

Italo's Expansion into the German Rail Market

ROME, July 20 (Reuters) - Italian rail operator Italo Holding said on Monday it had signed a contract worth around €3 billion with Siemens Mobility to buy 26 high-speed trains, with an option for 14 more, to support its planned 2028 entry in the German market.

Investment and Market Impact

The company's total €3.6 billion ($4.12 billion) investment in Germany will see services begin on two main German corridors by mid-2028, introducing new competition to one of Europe's largest rail markets.

Key Details of the Siemens Mobility Agreement

  • The agreement with Siemens Mobility for the trains also includes a 30-year maintenance contract.

Operational Plans and Service Launch

  • Operations are planned to launch in mid-2028, running 50 daily services connecting 18 cities on the Munich-Cologne-Dortmund and Munich-Berlin-Hamburg corridors.

Economic and Employment Impact

  • Italo expects to create 2,500 around jobs in Germany, including in the supply chain, and to invest in train stations and IT infrastructure.
Manufacturing and Maintenance
  • The trains will be manufactured at Siemens' Krefeld plant and maintained at its depot in Dortmund.
Regulatory Developments
  • Germany's network regulator last month presented a proposal to limit Deutsche Bahn's use of long-distance rail capacity on some congested routes, opening the way for rivals like Italo.

Financial Context

($1 = €0.8747)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Italo plans to invest around €3.6 billion in Germany, including trains, infrastructure and staffing (~2,500 jobs) (ansa.it)
  • The Bundesnetzagentur has mandated that Deutsche Bahn's infrastructure arm DB InfraGO allocate only 60–75% of capacity on key routes to one operator, enabling new entrants like Italo (tagesschau.de)
  • The Monopolkommission endorses the changes, but regional concerns persist over the financing of less‑profitable routes and access to station facilities (tagesschau.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Italo's deal with Siemens Mobility?
Italo signed a contract worth approximately €3 billion with Siemens Mobility to purchase 26 high-speed trains, with an option for 14 more.
When will Italo begin operations in Germany?
Italo plans to launch operations in Germany by mid-2028 on two main corridors.
What routes will Italo operate in Germany?
Italo will offer 50 daily services connecting 18 cities on the Munich-Cologne-Dortmund and Munich-Berlin-Hamburg corridors.
How many jobs is Italo expected to create in Germany?
Italo expects to create around 2,500 jobs in Germany, including positions in the supply chain.
Where will the new trains be manufactured and maintained?
The trains will be produced at Siemens' Krefeld plant and maintained at its Dortmund depot.

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