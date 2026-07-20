FTSE 100 Slips on Middle East Tensions and Political Transition in the UK

Market Overview and Key Drivers

By Tharuniyaa Lakshmi

July 20 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday as U.S.-Iran tensions fuelled concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while investors looked ahead to policy signals from new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5% to 10,543.91 points by 1052 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.1%.

Geopolitical Tensions and Energy Prices

• U.S. strikes on Iran entered a ninth straight day, and risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz mounted after reports of tankers being immobilised. Brent crude prices climbed above $90 a barrel for the first time in a month. [O/R]

Impact on Sensitive Sectors

• Energy-price-sensitive sectors such as automobiles and travel and leisure fell 1% and 0.7%, respectively, as rising oil prices heightened concerns over costs and consumer demand.

Political Transition in the UK

• Investors also monitored the political transition in Britain, where Andy Burnham was set to become the country's seventh prime minister in a decade, succeeding Keir Starmer with promises to tackle living costs and struggling public services.

Investor Sentiment and Inflation Fears

• "Political change is a lot for investors to digest, but they’ve got more on their plate. The Iran war has escalated and driven oil prices back above $90 a barrel. That means inflation fears are back on the table, which has major implications for interest-rate expectations," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Government Bonds and Fiscal Policy

• British government bond yields edged higher, as investors assessed the implications of a new Labour government for fiscal policy and public spending priorities.

Sectoral Performance and Company Updates

• Meanwhile, technology stocks rose 0.5% to lead sectoral gains ahead of earnings from U.S. Big Tech companies, which could provide a fresh test of the AI-driven rally.

Notable Movers

• Ryanair tumbled 7.2% after the budget airline reported a one-third drop in first-quarter profit and warned summer ticket prices could come under pressure amid uncertainty over the Iran conflict and the broader economy.

• Shares of Big Yellow dropped 2% after the self-storage firm reported a decline in first-quarter occupancy rates.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)