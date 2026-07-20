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Britain's FTSE 100 slips on Middle East tensions; Burnham takes office - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's FTSE 100 slips on Middle East tensions; Burnham takes office

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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FTSE 100 Slips on Middle East Tensions and Political Transition in the UK

Market Overview and Key Drivers

By Tharuniyaa Lakshmi

July 20 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday as U.S.-Iran tensions fuelled concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while investors looked ahead to policy signals from new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5% to 10,543.91 points by 1052 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.1%.

Geopolitical Tensions and Energy Prices

• U.S. strikes on Iran entered a ninth straight day, and risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz mounted after reports of tankers being immobilised. Brent crude prices climbed above $90 a barrel for the first time in a month. [O/R]

Impact on Sensitive Sectors

• Energy-price-sensitive sectors such as automobiles and travel and leisure fell 1% and 0.7%, respectively, as rising oil prices heightened concerns over costs and consumer demand.

Political Transition in the UK

• Investors also monitored the political transition in Britain, where Andy Burnham was set to become the country's seventh prime minister in a decade, succeeding Keir Starmer with promises to tackle living costs and struggling public services.

Investor Sentiment and Inflation Fears

• "Political change is a lot for investors to digest, but they’ve got more on their plate. The Iran war has escalated and driven oil prices back above $90 a barrel. That means inflation fears are back on the table, which has major implications for interest-rate expectations," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Government Bonds and Fiscal Policy

• British government bond yields edged higher, as investors assessed the implications of a new Labour government for fiscal policy and public spending priorities.

Sectoral Performance and Company Updates

• Meanwhile, technology stocks rose 0.5% to lead sectoral gains ahead of earnings from U.S. Big Tech companies, which could provide a fresh test of the AI-driven rally.

Notable Movers

• Ryanair tumbled 7.2% after the budget airline reported a one-third drop in first-quarter profit and warned summer ticket prices could come under pressure amid uncertainty over the Iran conflict and the broader economy.

• Shares of Big Yellow dropped 2% after the self-storage firm reported a decline in first-quarter occupancy rates.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • Shipping risk in the Strait of Hormuz drives oil above $90 per barrel, stoking inflation worries and pressuring energy‑sensitive stocks
  • Andy Burnham becomes UK’s seventh PM in 10 years on July 20, increasing market focus on Labour’s fiscal stance
  • Tech sectors gain ahead of U.S. Big Tech earnings, while Ryanair and Big Yellow fall on weak results and cost/occupancy pressures

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 decline on Monday?
The FTSE 100 fell 0.5% due to rising tensions in the Middle East, which increased oil prices and triggered investor concerns.
How did Middle East tensions affect oil prices?
U.S.-Iran tensions led Brent crude oil prices to rise above $90 a barrel, the highest in a month, impacting energy-sensitive sectors.
Who is the new British Prime Minister and what are the policy expectations?
Andy Burnham became the UK’s Prime Minister, succeeding Keir Starmer, with promises to address living costs and public services.
Which sectors were most affected by the rising oil prices?
Automobile and travel & leisure sectors saw the biggest declines, falling 1% and 0.7% respectively as oil prices rose.
What happened to Ryanair shares after its earnings report?
Ryanair shares dropped 7.2% after reporting a one-third fall in quarterly profits and warning of potential ticket price pressure.

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