GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK chief financial officers turn more hopeful about AI - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK chief financial officers turn more hopeful about AI

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 19, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Artificial Intelligence Markets UK economy

UK Chief Financial Officers More Hopeful About AI, Less Worried About Risks

Survey Results and Key Insights

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - The finance bosses at many of Britain's biggest companies are more optimistic about the impact of artificial intelligence on their businesses and a bit less worried about risks from geopolitics, according to a report published on Monday.

Growing Optimism About Artificial Intelligence

The survey of UK chief financial officers by accountancy firm Deloitte found 73% were optimistic about AI improving their businesses' performance, up from 59% at the end of last year and 39% two years ago.

Concerns and Priorities Among CFOs

Geopolitical and Economic Risks

The survey also showed:

Geopolitical Concerns

• The average rating on a scale of 0-100 about geopolitical concerns fell to 68 from 79 at the start of 2026

Productivity and Competitiveness

• Worries about poor productivity and weak competitiveness in the UK economy were little changed at 63

Energy Prices and Disruption

• Concerns about higher energy prices or disruption to energy services fell to 60 from 70 in the first quarter of 2026

Expert Commentary

• "The global economy has so far weathered the shock from the conflict in Iran better than many had feared. However, concerns over geopolitics and domestic competitiveness remain elevated. CFOs continue to prioritise cost reduction and cash control in this environment," Deloitte UK Chief Economist Debapratim De said

Survey Methodology

• 58 CFOS were surveyed between July 1 and July 13

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • AI optimism among UK CFOs has nearly doubled over two years, now at 73% (up from 59% in Dec 2025 and 39% in Q3 2024) (itpro.com)
  • Geopolitical risk concerns have declined—from ratings around 79 in Q1 2026 to 68 by July, with energy‑related worries also falling from 70 to 60 (deloitte.com)
  • Despite easing worries, CFOs remain focused on cost reduction and cash control amid elevated geopolitical and competitiveness concerns (deloitte.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of UK CFOs are optimistic about AI?
According to Deloitte, 73% of UK CFOs are optimistic about AI improving their businesses' performance.
How many CFOs were surveyed in the Deloitte report?
A total of 58 CFOs were surveyed by Deloitte between July 1 and July 13.
What strategies are UK CFOs prioritising in the current environment?
UK CFOs continue to prioritise cost reduction and cash control.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Heat and World Cup hurt UK property asking prices, Rightmove says

Heat and World Cup hurt UK property asking prices, Rightmove says

Image for Pledging to 'rewire Britain', 'King of the North' Burnham becomes PM

Pledging to 'rewire Britain', 'King of the North' Burnham becomes PM

Image for EU charging network outpaces EV sales as infrastructure targets met

EU charging network outpaces EV sales as infrastructure targets met

Image for Hungary's PM Magyar to ask chess champion Judit Polgar to become president

Hungary's PM Magyar to ask chess champion Judit Polgar to become president

Image for Russian strike on cargo ship in Black Sea kills 5, Kyiv says

Russian strike on cargo ship in Black Sea kills 5, Kyiv says

Image for Boeing focused on production, not new orders at Farnborough Airshow

Boeing focused on production, not new orders at Farnborough Airshow

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK pollster YouGov eyes Levings as next CEO, Sky News reports
UK pollster YouGov eyes Levings as next CEO, Sky News reports
Image for Israel to receive more US refuelling planes as Iran attacks intensify, Israeli officials say
Israel to receive more US refuelling planes as Iran attacks intensify, Israeli officials say
Image for Germany's Merz signals possible opportunity for cabinet reshuffle
Germany's Merz signals possible opportunity for cabinet reshuffle
Image for Men more likely than women to use job offers for pay rises, study finds
Men more likely than women to use job offers for pay rises, study finds
Image for China's Jingye Steel urges UK to compensate its investment losses
China's Jingye Steel urges UK to compensate its investment losses
Image for US Marshals arrest 'hypermasculine' social media stars Andrew and Tristan Tate, UK seeks extradition
US Marshals arrest 'hypermasculine' social media stars Andrew and Tristan Tate, UK seeks extradition
Image for US renews strikes on Iran after two military personnel were killed by Iranian attack
US renews strikes on Iran after two military personnel were killed by Iranian attack
Image for Next UK prime minister Andy Burnham drops digital ID scheme
Next UK prime minister Andy Burnham drops digital ID scheme
Image for Trump administration to fund Maga-aligned projects in Europe as he reorders US aid, FT reports
Trump administration to fund Maga-aligned projects in Europe as he reorders US aid, FT reports
Image for Hungary's president signs law change ending his term in office
Hungary's president signs law change ending his term in office
Image for CFM wins approval for jet engine durability boost
CFM wins approval for jet engine durability boost
Image for Telecom Italia board backs Poste's takeover offer 
Telecom Italia board backs Poste's takeover offer 
View All Finance Posts