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Dollar firmer as US-Iran conflict intensifies, Brent hits $90 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar firmer as US-Iran conflict intensifies, Brent hits $90

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 19, 2026

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Dollar Rises Amid US-Iran Conflict Escalation as Brent Crude Breaks $90 Mark

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Market Reactions to Middle East Tensions and Economic Indicators

Dollar and Major Currency Movements

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - The dollar made a modest advance against most of its global peers at the start of Asian trading on Monday as the conflict in the Middle East escalated, with oil prices rising and investor confidence remaining fragile after turbulence last week.

The U.S. dollar climbed 0.1% to 162.48 yen, the greenback's strongest level since July 9, as geopolitical tensions rose and investors sought safe-haven assets.

The euro was down 0.1% at $1.1426, while the British pound was level at $1.3445. The Australian dollar slipped 0.1% to $0.6975, while the New Zealand dollar declined 0.2% to $0.5833.

Analyst Insights on FX Markets

"FX markets were relatively subdued, with the USD broadly stable, while the AUD weakened against the greenback and most major currencies," Westpac analysts wrote in a research report.

"Market sentiment continued to deteriorate as concerns around semiconductor valuations weighed on risk appetite, while tensions in the Middle East escalated after Iran suspended its commitments under the interim peace deal."

Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Escalation

Brent crude futures jumped 3.3% to $90.97 a barrel at the start of Asian trading after the U.S. said on Sunday it had begun a ninth straight night of attacks against Iran after earlier announcing that at least two U.S. military personnel were killed in Jordan. 

Federal Reserve Outlook and Policy Expectations

Markets continue to anticipate no change to rates at the Federal Reserve's next meeting on July 29, with Fed funds futures pricing an implied 85.6% probability of a hold, compared to a 61.5% chance a month ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Fed Officials Signal Possible Rate Hikes

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack on Friday added her voice to a growing chorus of policymakers arguing interest rates may need to rise to beat back persistent inflation, setting up a charged debate at the Fed's next meeting and the possibility of dissents at Chair Kevin Warsh's second meeting at the helm.

Other Financial Market Movements

Dollar Index Performance

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.1% at 100.84.

Cryptocurrency Market Update

Bitcoin and Ether Prices

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.2% at $64,637.89, while ether was 0.2% higher at $1,869.72.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. military resumed nightly strikes into its ninth straight night following Iranian missile and drone attacks on a Jordan base that killed two U.S. service members and left one missing, intensifying Middle East tensions. (apnews.com)
  • Brent crude jumped over 3%, surpassing $90/barrel amid escalating conflict and disruptions to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. (axios.com)
  • The U.S. dollar gained modestly across most currencies—yen at 162.48, euro at $1.1426, pound at $1.3445—while investors shifted toward safe‑haven assets as risk sentiment weakened. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US dollar strengthen against major currencies?
The US dollar gained as investors sought safe-haven assets amid escalating conflict between the US and Iran in the Middle East.
How did oil prices react to the US-Iran conflict?
Brent crude futures surged 3.3% to $90.97 a barrel as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East intensified.
What is the current outlook for Federal Reserve interest rates?
Markets anticipate no change at the next Fed meeting, with futures pricing an 85.6% probability of a rate hold.
How did cryptocurrencies perform amid market uncertainty?
Bitcoin and ether both rose by 0.2% as global financial markets responded to heightened geopolitical tensions.
What impact did Middle East tensions have on risk appetite?
Investor sentiment weakened due to increasing Middle East tensions and concerns about semiconductor valuations.

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