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Eni advances Venezuelan heavy oil project, eyes year-end approval - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Eni advances Venezuelan heavy oil project, eyes year-end approval

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Eni Advances Venezuelan Heavy Oil Project, Approval Possible by Year-End

Eni's Strategic Energy Developments in Venezuela and Beyond

Progress on the Junin 5 Heavy Oil Field

MILAN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni could take a final investment decision by year-end on the first phase of a Venezuelan oil project that it expects will eventually produce up to 1 million barrels per day (bpd), executives said on Friday.

Eni signed an agreement in September with state-owned oil company PDVSA to develop the Junin 5 heavy oil field in Venezuela's Orinoco Belt.

Rapid Development and Investment Timeline

"Things are moving very quickly," Chief Transition and Financial Officer Francesco Gattei told analysts on a call after the group's third-quarter results, adding Eni had already submitted a development plan to authorities in Caracas.

Gattei said Eni could approve the first phase of the project before year-end.

Production Growth Projections

According to Guido Brusco, Eni's chief operating officer for natural resources, production at Junin 5 is expected to increase to 200,000 bpd from around 12,000 bpd currently within 18 to 24 months of the investment decision.

Output could then rise to 400,000 bpd by the end of 2029 before eventually reaching 1 million bpd in 2032-2033, Brusco said.

Gas Development Initiatives

Perla Gas Field Joint Venture

Eni is also waiting for approval from Venezuelan authorities for a development plan at the Perla gas field, a 50-50 joint venture with Spain's Repsol, before proceeding with an investment decision. 

Phased Expansion and Export Plans

The first phase of the project would add 90 million standard cubic feet of gas per day to Venezuela's domestic market, while a second phase would support exports through a floating liquefied natural gas facility with annual capacity of about 3.4 million to 3.5 million metric tons, Brusco said.

International Gas Export Projects

Argentina LNG Project Collaboration

The Italian group is also working on a multi-billion-dollar project to export gas from Argentina that it will develop with the country's energy company YPF and ADNOC's investment arm XRG.

Eni targets 65% to 70% financing to cover capital expenditures for the Argentina LNG project, Brusco said, adding the company has met "very strong appetite" for financing it.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Eni signed the Junín 5 oil contract with PDVSA on September 2, 2026, becoming operator and gaining control over 35 billion barrels of oil in place; current production is ~12,000 bpd. Post-FID, output is expected to rise to 200,000 bpd within 18–24 months, reach 400,000 bpd by end‑2029, and ultimately 1 million bpd by 2032–2033. (eni.com)
  • Eni is awaiting approval of its development plan for the Perla gas field (via Cardón IV, 50% owned with Repsol), which would add 90 million standard cubic feet per day domestically and support future LNG exports through a 3.4–3.5 million‑tonnes‑per‑year FLNG facility. (en.portnews.ru)
  • Eni is also progressing a multi‑billion‑dollar Argentina LNG export project with YPF and ADNOC’s XRG, targeting project financing of 65–70% and citing very strong market appetite. (eni.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When could Eni approve the first phase of the Venezuelan oil project?
Eni could approve the first phase of the Venezuelan heavy oil project by the end of the year.
What is the expected oil production capacity for Junin 5?
Production at Junin 5 is expected to rise from around 12,000 bpd to 200,000 bpd within 18 to 24 months and eventually reach 1 million bpd by 2032-2033.
What other energy projects is Eni involved in within the region?
Eni is awaiting approval for the Perla gas field development in Venezuela and is working on a major LNG export project in Argentina.
What is the partnership structure for the Junin 5 project?
Eni signed an agreement with Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA to jointly develop the Junin 5 heavy oil field.
How will the Perla gas field development benefit Venezuela?
The Perla development is expected to boost domestic gas supply by 90 million standard cubic feet per day and support future LNG exports.

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