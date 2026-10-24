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UK's Healey to give two state-backed lenders £20 billion capital boost in budget - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Healey to give two state-backed lenders £20 billion capital boost in budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 24, 2026

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UK Announces £20 Billion Capital Boost for State-Backed Lenders in Budget

Major Capital Injection Detailed in Upcoming Budget

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain will provide £20.4 billion ($27.3 billion) of additional capital to the state's business lender and infrastructure bank in next week's budget, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing the Treasury.

Breakdown of Capital Allocation

• The Treasury will allocate £15.4 billion ($20.6 billion) more to the National Wealth Fund and £5 billion ($7 billion) more to the British Business Bank over roughly half a decade, according to the report.

National Wealth Fund

• "This additional capital will help more British businesses fulfil their potential, while getting investment behind the industries, infrastructure and places that create good jobs and drive lasting growth across the country," a Treasury spokesperson told the FT.

British Business Bank

• The Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

Support for Key Sectors

• The Treasury said the funding would help support around 100,000 jobs by 2035 in sectors including artificial intelligence, defence and green energy, the FT said.

Artificial Intelligence, Defence, and Green Energy

• The measures are expected to be announced in finance minister John Healey's budget on Wednesday.

Additional Information

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7478 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City; Editing by William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • The National Wealth Fund, rebranded from the UK Infrastructure Bank, already commands around £27.8 billion in capital and focuses on growth and clean‑energy projects, mobilising private investment across the UK (compared to German/French policy banks) (instituteforgovernment.org.uk).
  • The British Business Bank, with a capacity of about £25.6 billion, supports SMEs via loans, guarantees and equity, helping deploy £1.2 billion in 2024 and crowding in £3 billion in private capital (publications.parliament.uk).
  • The additional capital aims to support roughly 100,000 jobs by 2035, especially in key sectors such as AI, defence and green energy (questions-statements.parliament.uk).
  • The National Wealth Fund operates at arm’s length from HM Treasury, with an independent board, and uses a range of instruments (debt, equity, guarantees) designed to crowd in private investment without displacing it (gov.uk).
  • These state-backed injections reflect the government’s strategy to deliver job-creating, future‑focused growth while maintaining fiscal oversight—a balance emphasised by Healey’s broader budget discipline stance (moneyweek.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much additional capital is the UK providing to state-backed lenders?
The UK will provide £20.4 billion of additional capital to its business lender and infrastructure bank.
Which institutions will receive the new funding?
The National Wealth Fund will receive £15.4 billion, and the British Business Bank will receive £5 billion.
What is the purpose of this capital boost?
The funding aims to help British businesses grow and support investment in industries, infrastructure, and job creation.
How many jobs is the funding expected to support?
The Treasury estimates the funding will help support around 100,000 jobs by 2035.
When will these measures be officially announced?
The capital boost is expected to be announced during finance minister John Healey's budget on Wednesday.

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