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US telecom operators wobble after report SpaceX in talks for cell sites - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US telecom operators wobble after report SpaceX in talks for cell sites 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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US Telecom Stocks Slide Amid News of SpaceX Cell Site Expansion Plans

Impact of SpaceX's Wireless Carrier Ambitions on US Telecom Sector

Oct 23 (Reuters) - US telecom stocks declined on Friday after a report that SpaceX was seeking thousands of cell sites for a fourth wireless carrier, fueling concerns over fresh competition.

SpaceX's Expansion Plans and Industry Reactions

Elon Musk's rocket and space technology company was in talks to access at least 80,000 cell sites to build its wireless carrier from scratch, Bloomberg News reported late on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Stock Market Response

AT&T fell 5.6% to a more than three-month low, Verizon lost 1.6% and T-Mobile shed 5%. 

Germany's Deutsche Telekom, which holds an over 50% stake in T-Mobile, lost 3.2%.

Analyst Insights

"The competitive impact may still be years away, but anticipation alone, reinforced by each successive spectrum and infrastructure move, is likely to remain an overhang on sector sentiment," Bernstein analysts said in a note.

Tower operators and SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Recent Developments in SpaceX's Telecom Strategy

The report comes weeks after SpaceX acquired low-band spectrum to advance its carrier plans, mounting a direct, orbital challenge to legacy wireless giants in the US and sending AT&T and Verizon shares to their worst one-day falls in more than two decades.

MVNO Deal Speculation

Bernstein analysts said that an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) deal with SpaceX may not appeal to telecom operators, but a unified stance against one has done little to lift sentiment, leaving carriers to reassess their options.

Starlink's Current Market Position

SpaceX's Starlink has been generating revenue from internet services in sparsely populated and rural areas, but becoming a true rival to major carriers will require years of work and a terrestrial network.

Effect on Cellular Infrastructure Companies

Positive Movement for Tower Operators

Crown Castle and Other Operators

Tower operator Crown Castle, however, surged 11.6% after the report identified it as one of the cellular infrastructure companies SpaceX was in talks with. 

Other operators also rose, with American Tower up 4.9% and SBA Communications adding 4.6%. 

SpaceX Share Performance

Shares of SpaceX rose 1.7%. 

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Legacy carriers—AT&T, Verizon and T‑Mobile—fell sharply (around 4–5%) on fears of new competition from SpaceX’s Starlink Mobile path to a terrestrial network (investing.com)
  • Tower companies like Crown Castle, American Tower and SBA Communications rose strongly, as deals could be worth billions and represent a boost to their business (longbridge.com)
  • Analysts see the announced talks and prior spectrum acquisitions making SpaceX’s mobile ambitions increasingly concrete, though building a ground network remains a multi‑year challenge requiring substantial capital (ca.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US telecom stocks fall after the SpaceX report?
US telecom stocks declined due to investor concerns about fresh competition from SpaceX, which is reportedly seeking thousands of cell sites to establish a new wireless carrier.
How many cell sites is SpaceX reportedly seeking?
According to Bloomberg News, SpaceX is in talks to access at least 80,000 cell sites.
Which telecom companies were affected by the report?
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile shares fell, while Crown Castle, American Tower, and SBA Communications saw gains after the report.
What is the significance of SpaceX's low-band spectrum acquisition?
SpaceX's acquisition of low-band spectrum enables the company to advance its plans as a wireless carrier, presenting a direct challenge to established US telecom companies.
How does SpaceX's Starlink service fit into its telecom ambitions?
Starlink currently provides internet in rural areas, but developing a full wireless carrier will require years of work and a terrestrial network.

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