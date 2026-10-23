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CVC, GBL hold 74.3% of Italian drugmaker Recordati at end of takeover offer period - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

CVC, GBL hold 74.3% of Italian drugmaker Recordati at end of takeover offer period

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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CVC and GBL Secure 74.3% Stake in Recordati at End of Takeover Offer

Consortium's Takeover Bid and Share Acquisition Details

Overview of the Offer and Stake Acquired

MILAN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - CVC and Belgian investment firm GBL, which this month raised their bid for Italian pharmaceutical group Recordati to €53 a share, had secured a 74.3% stake in the firm by the end of the offer period, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Acceptance Thresholds and Valuation

• That put the consortium above the 66.7% minimum acceptance threshold they had set for the offer — which values Recordati at around €11 billion — but short of the 90% level required to delist the drugmaker

Breakdown of Shares Tendered and Acquired

• The Italian Stock Exchange said on Friday investors had tendered Recordati shares to the bidding consortium for a 62.15% stake

• That adds to a further 6.9% stake acquired by CVC on the market, GBL's 3.3% holding and an additional 1.96% stake obtained by CVC through the exercise of derivatives

Next Steps and Future Plans

• The bidders will reopen the offer between November 3 and 9

• Their vehicle has said that, should the 90% threshold not be reached, it could pursue a merger with Recordati, leaving minority shareholders with stock in an unlisted company

Recordati's Treasury Shares

• Recordati owns treasury shares for around 0.5% of its capital, according to a financial source

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • CVC and GBL raised their bid to €53 per share (total value €53.71 including dividends) and amassed a 74.3% stake in Recordati by the end of the offer period, exceeding the minimum 66.7% threshold they set but falling short of the 90% required to delist the company. cite(turn0search1)(turn0search9)(turn0search3)
  • The consortium’s stake comprises 62.15% from tendered shares, plus 6.9% via market purchases, GBL’s 3.3%, and 1.96% from derivatives exercised by CVC. cite(turn0search3)
  • A second acceptance window will open Nov. 3–9. If 90% control remains unmet, the consortium may proceed via a merger, potentially leaving minority shareholders with stock in an unlisted Recordati. cite(turn0search9)(turn0search3)

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Recordati does the CVC and GBL consortium now own?
The consortium holds a 74.3% stake in Recordati following the conclusion of the takeover offer.
Did CVC and GBL meet the threshold for delisting Recordati?
No, they surpassed the 66.7% minimum threshold for the offer but did not reach the 90% required for delisting.
How much was Recordati valued at in the takeover offer?
Recordati was valued at approximately €11 billion in the takeover offer.
What happens if CVC and GBL do not reach the 90% threshold?
If the 90% threshold is not reached, the consortium may pursue a merger, leaving minority shareholders with stock in an unlisted company.
What is the next step in the Recordati takeover process?
The offer will reopen between November 3 and 9 to allow further shareholders to tender their shares.

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