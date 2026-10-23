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Finance

Bank of Italy calls for digital asset investments by banks despite uncertainty

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Bank of Italy Urges Proactive Digital Asset Investment by Banks

Bank of Italy's Guidance on Digital Transformation in Banking

Importance of Early Investment in Digital Technologies

MILAN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - As the financial system turns increasingly digital, banks must resist the temptation to delay investments until they know which technology will prevail, a senior Bank of Italy official said on Friday.

Short-Term Savings vs. Long-Term Opportunities

• Waiting could help lenders save money in the short term, but it "also has costs when it delays learning or the creation of future opportunities," Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Chiara Scotti said in the text of a speech

Strategic Investment Approaches

• Scotti said banks should target investments that lend themselves to usefulness across different scenarios and support institutions' learning process

• Only by experimenting can banks understand how best to adapt the new digital technologies to their business, she said

Balancing Caution and Innovation

• "It makes sense to start on a limited scale... flexibility and staged commitment can reconcile caution with innovation, without requiring an early bet on a single technological path," she said

The Uncertainty of Tokenisation and the Role of Banks

• Scotti said it was still unclear how widely tokenisation — a technology that turns bank deposits into digital tokens that can be moved on blockchain-based networks — would spread, but banks must act if they are to preserve their role as issuers of private money

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Banks should avoid waiting for a single winning technology and instead start experimenting now to learn and capitalize on digital innovation.
  • Investments should be flexible and staged, enabling learning across different scenarios without betting prematurely on any one technological path.
  • Tokenisation—though still of unclear prevalence—must be explored by banks to preserve their role in issuing private money in an increasingly digital system.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Bank of Italy encouraging banks to invest in digital assets?
The Bank of Italy believes early investments in digital assets help banks learn and seize future opportunities, even amid technological uncertainty.
What are the risks of banks delaying digital asset investments?
Delaying digital asset investments may save costs short-term but can hinder learning and the creation of future advantages for banks.
How should banks approach investment in digital technologies?
Banks are advised to start on a limited scale, allowing flexibility and gradual commitment to new technologies without favoring one exclusive solution.
What is tokenisation, and why is it relevant for banks?
Tokenisation converts bank deposits into digital tokens for movement on blockchain networks, and is seen as a way for banks to maintain their role as issuers of private money.
How can banks balance caution with innovation in digital assets?
By investing flexibly and in stages, banks can safely explore digital assets without excessive risk, helping adapt these technologies to their operations.

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