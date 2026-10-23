GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
PwC confirms cybersecurity incident involving employee learning records - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

PwC confirms cybersecurity incident involving employee learning records

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance cybersecurity data breach

PwC Investigates Cybersecurity Incident Affecting Employee Learning Records

By AJ Vicens

Overview of the PwC Cybersecurity Incident

Details of the Breach

Oct 23 (Reuters) - PwC on Friday said it was aware of a cybersecurity incident involving a third-party vendor used to host company employee learning records, the day after a cyber extortion group claimed to have stolen 590 gigabytes of company data.

PwC's Official Response

• A PwC global spokesperson said "the affected site does not house client data, sensitive personal data or financial information. Once we learned of this incident we acted promptly to secure the environment and conduct a thorough review."

• The incident "does not impact our network or any of our operations," the spokesperson said.

Cyber Extortion Group's Claims

• A cyber extortion group called "Everest" claimed responsibility for the data breach in a message posted to its website October 22, according to cybercrime research platform eCrime.ch. The message included a countdown timer with five days remaining, and a message indicating the data would be released if a deal could not be reached.

Nature of the Stolen Data

• Everest claimed to have stolen 590 gigabytes of data that included "regional HR and learning exports, integration documentation, software components and PwC e-learning courses."

• The data contains information "about individuals and their organisational and employment history," Everest said, including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, addresses and other details.

PwC's Position on the Claims

• The PwC spokesperson declined to comment on the amount of data stolen or the veracity of the hacking group's claims.

(Reporting by AJ Vicens in Detroit; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • PwC stated the affected system housed only employee learning data—not client, financial, or sensitive personal data—and emphasized there was no impact on its core network or operations. (cybersecuritynews.com)
  • The Everest ransomware group, active since at least 2020, listed PwC as a victim on its extortion leak site on October 22, claiming exfiltration of approximately 590 GB across HR, training, integration and SSO‑related files. (cybersecuritynews.com)
  • No third‑party monitoring or Everest listing provides independent verification—there are no sample files, screenshots, or technical details available. Experts caution such leak‑site claims remain unverified until corroborated by PwC or forensic evidence. (cypro.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What data was affected in the PwC cybersecurity incident?
The incident involved employee learning records, including potential data such as names, email addresses, phone numbers, addresses, and employment history, according to claims by the cyber extortion group Everest.
Did the PwC data breach involve client or financial information?
PwC stated that the affected site did not hold client data, sensitive personal data, or financial information.
Who claimed responsibility for the PwC data breach?
A cyber extortion group called 'Everest' claimed responsibility for stealing the data.
How much data was reportedly stolen in the PwC incident?
Everest claimed to have stolen 590 gigabytes of data from the third-party vendor hosting PwC employee learning records.
Does the incident impact PwC's network or operations?
PwC stated that the incident does not impact its network or any of its business operations.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Bank of Italy calls for digital asset investments by banks despite uncertainty

Bank of Italy calls for digital asset investments by banks despite uncertainty

Image for Russian central bank keeps key rate on hold at 14%, raises 2026 inflation forecast

Russian central bank keeps key rate on hold at 14%, raises 2026 inflation forecast

Image for Exclusive-Fast-fashion group Shein agrees to pay $100 million to settle US FTC probe

Exclusive-Fast-fashion group Shein agrees to pay $100 million to settle US FTC probe

Image for Eni advances Venezuelan heavy oil project, eyes year-end approval

Eni advances Venezuelan heavy oil project, eyes year-end approval

Image for Inflexion sells majority stake in Celnor to Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Inflexion sells majority stake in Celnor to Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Image for Explainer-How can EU limit impact of China Shock 2.0?

Explainer-How can EU limit impact of China Shock 2.0?

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for BP, Louisiana agree to resolve Deepwater Horizon disputes
BP, Louisiana agree to resolve Deepwater Horizon disputes
Image for US fines Air France, KLM over flights in prohibited Iraqi airspace
US fines Air France, KLM over flights in prohibited Iraqi airspace
Image for US telecom operators wobble after report SpaceX in talks for cell sites 
US telecom operators wobble after report SpaceX in talks for cell sites 
Image for Exclusive-India's Scotch probe of Diageo, Pernod undermining India-UK pact benefits, trade group says
Exclusive-India's Scotch probe of Diageo, Pernod undermining India-UK pact benefits, trade group says
Image for Italy may hike tax on energy firms to fund budget, sources say
Italy may hike tax on energy firms to fund budget, sources say
Image for Italy's Generali cuts around 800 jobs in Germany
Italy's Generali cuts around 800 jobs in Germany
Image for Russia's Rosatom says it hopes Hungary decides to stick with it on nuclear plant project  
Russia's Rosatom says it hopes Hungary decides to stick with it on nuclear plant project  
Image for Exclusive-France's urea supply from Algeria under threat as diplomatic tensions persist, sources say
Exclusive-France's urea supply from Algeria under threat as diplomatic tensions persist, sources say
Image for 'Truly something cool': Apple fans react as iPhone Duo hits stores
'Truly something cool': Apple fans react as iPhone Duo hits stores
Image for Soccer club Valencia says group backed by KKR founders buys 42% stake
Soccer club Valencia says group backed by KKR founders buys 42% stake
Image for LVHM-owned watchmaker Zenith to cut jobs, shift upmarket, source says
LVHM-owned watchmaker Zenith to cut jobs, shift upmarket, source says
Image for China's Baidu tests robotaxi on London streets
China's Baidu tests robotaxi on London streets
View All Finance Posts