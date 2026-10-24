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Trump set to announce plan by Audi to build US factory in Georgia, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump set to announce plan by Audi to build US factory in Georgia, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 24, 2026

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Trump to Announce Audi's New US Assembly Plant in Georgia This Saturday

Audi's Expansion Plans in the United States

Announcement Details

Oct 24 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump is expected to announce on Saturday that Volkswagen's premium subsidiary Audi ​plans to build a new assembly plant in Georgia that will produce 200,000 SUVs annually, a government official told Reuters.

Trump's Automotive Policy and Event Location

Trump, who has urged automakers to build more vehicles in the United States and imposed significant tariffs on foreign-made cars and trucks, plans to make the announcement in Georgia near where Audi intends to build the plant, which is expected to assemble the Q7, Q8 and Q9. Audi is also expected to announce plans to build 25,000 vehicles in South Carolina, the source added.

Audi's Response

Audi declined to comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Audi is moving forward with its first dedicated U.S. facility in Georgia to produce high‑volume SUVs including the Q7, Q8 and Q9 (200,000 units/year) (gurufocus.com).
  • This initiative is part of a two‑stage approach also involving short‑term vehicle output at the Scout facility in South Carolina (approx. 25,000 units) (finanznachrichten.de).
  • The plan is a response to heavy U.S. import tariffs, rising financial losses in the U.S. market, and continued negotiations with the Trump administration for subsidies and tariff relief (handelsblatt.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Audi planning to announce in the US?
Audi is expected to announce plans to build a new assembly plant in Georgia that will produce 200,000 SUVs annually.
Which Audi models will be assembled at the new Georgia plant?
The planned plant will assemble Audi Q7, Q8, and Q9 models.
Who is announcing Audi's US factory plans?
US President Donald Trump is expected to announce Audi's plans.
Will Audi build vehicles in other US states?
Audi is also expected to announce plans to build 25,000 vehicles in South Carolina.
Has Audi commented on the US factory report?
Audi declined to comment on the reported plans.

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