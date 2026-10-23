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Hugo Boss set to become Frasers subsidiary as stake crosses 50% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hugo Boss set to become Frasers subsidiary as stake crosses 50%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Frasers Raises Hugo Boss Stake Over 50%, Company to Become Subsidiary

Frasers Increases Stake and Consolidates Hugo Boss

Details of the Stake Increase

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers said on Friday it has raised its stake in Hugo Boss to more than 50%, meaning the German fashion group would become a subsidiary of the British retailer.

Failed Takeover Bid and Recent Purchase

Frasers, which made a failed €2 billion takeover bid for the German fashion house in June, said it had bought a further 198,666 shares for about €7.6 million ($8.51 million), taking its total stake to about 34.5 million shares, or 50.08%.

Financial Implications

Frasers said Hugo Boss’s earnings, assets and liabilities are expected to be consolidated into its accounts as the stake passes 50%.

Market Response and Additional Information

Hugo Boss did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

($1 = 0.8935 euros)

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Frasers acquired an additional 198,666 Hugo Boss shares on October 23, 2026, raising its total to approximately 34.47 million shares, or 50.08%, tipping Hugo Boss into subsidiary status under IFRS 10. (companyresearch2.digitallook.com)
  • This follows the August 2026 voluntary takeover offer which brought Frasers' stake to 47.89%—just shy of majority control. (investegate.co.uk)
  • With over 50% ownership, Hugo Boss’s earnings, assets and liabilities must now be consolidated fully into Frasers’ financial statements, marking a strategic shift toward deeper integration. (companyresearch2.digitallook.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Frasers' stake in Hugo Boss after the latest purchase?
Frasers' stake in Hugo Boss has increased to about 50.08% after purchasing an additional 198,666 shares.
What does the increased stake mean for Hugo Boss?
With Frasers owning over 50% of Hugo Boss, the German fashion company will become a subsidiary of Frasers.
How much did Frasers pay for the recently acquired Hugo Boss shares?
Frasers paid approximately €7.6 million ($8.51 million) for the 198,666 newly acquired shares.
Will Hugo Boss’s financials change due to this acquisition?
Yes, Hugo Boss’s earnings, assets, and liabilities are expected to be consolidated into Frasers’ accounts.

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