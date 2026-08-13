Greek Wildfire Forces Tourists and Residents to Flee Halkidiki Resorts

Wildfire Crisis in Halkidiki: Evacuations and Emergency Response

Immediate Impact on Tourists and Residents

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Tourists and residents fled villages in the Halkidiki region of northern Greece by land and sea on Thursday as a wildfire fanned by strong winds engulfed houses and trees near resorts during the heart of holiday season.

Scenes of Evacuation

Videos published on local media showed people boarding dingies and fire brigade boats in the seaside town of Siviri as the fire ate through a forest and large columns of smoke turned the cloudless sky a dark gray.

Firefighting Efforts and Road Closures

More than 140 firefighters were deployed to battle flames raging on both sides of the main road from Siviri to the town of Kassandreia. Nine aircraft and seven helicopters were also deployed, the fire brigade said in a statement posted on X. One firefighter was injured and traffic has been stopped.

Authorities' Response and Evacuation Measures

Official Statements

"Our effort is focused on extinguishing the fire and the safe transport of people," fire brigade spokesman Giannis Artopios told Protothema news portal.

Evacuation by Sea

Two fire boats took part in the evacuation of beach goers along with private boats and the Coast Guard, he said.

Wider Context: European Wildfires

Heatwaves and Drought Conditions

Across Europe, successive heatwaves this summer have intensified drought, strained water supplies and left vegetation tinder-dry, helping ‌wildfires in Spain, France, Greece scorch near unprecedented amounts of land.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Edward McAllister)