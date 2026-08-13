GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Activist investor 7Square urges Nuernberger to explore takeover offers - Global Banking & Finance Review
The featured image illustrates the financial landscape as activist investor 7Square pressures Nuernberger to evaluate rival takeover offers, emphasizing the ongoing competition in the insurance sector.
Finance

Tourists flee as Greek wildfire descends on resort village

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Emergencies

Greek Wildfire Forces Tourists and Residents to Flee Halkidiki Resorts

Wildfire Crisis in Halkidiki: Evacuations and Emergency Response

Immediate Impact on Tourists and Residents

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Tourists and residents fled villages in the Halkidiki region of northern Greece by land and sea on Thursday as a wildfire fanned by strong winds engulfed houses and trees near resorts during the heart of holiday season. 

Scenes of Evacuation

Videos published on local media showed people boarding dingies and fire brigade boats in the seaside town of Siviri as the fire ate through a forest and large columns of smoke turned the cloudless sky a dark gray. 

Firefighting Efforts and Road Closures

More than 140 firefighters were deployed to battle flames raging on both sides of the main road from Siviri to the town of Kassandreia. Nine aircraft and seven helicopters were also deployed, the fire brigade said in a statement posted on X.  One firefighter was injured and traffic has been stopped.

Authorities' Response and Evacuation Measures

Official Statements

"Our effort is focused on extinguishing the fire and the safe transport of people," fire brigade spokesman Giannis Artopios told Protothema news portal. 

Evacuation by Sea

Two fire boats took part in the evacuation of beach goers along with private boats and the Coast Guard, he said.

Wider Context: European Wildfires

Heatwaves and Drought Conditions

Across Europe, successive heatwaves this summer have intensified drought, strained water supplies and left vegetation tinder-dry, helping ‌wildfires in Spain, France, Greece scorch near unprecedented amounts of land. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Edward McAllister)

Key Takeaways

  • A wildfire in Halkidiki amid a record-breaking European heatwave triggered urgent evacuations via dinghies, coast guard and fire boats.
  • The response involved more than 140 firefighters, nine aircraft, seven helicopters, and fire brigade coordination focused on extinguishing flames and safely transporting people.
  • This incident occurs within a broader pattern: Europe’s summer 2026 has seen historic heat, prolonged drought, and widespread wildfires across the Mediterranean, including record burn areas in Spain and France, driven by climate-change‑intensified weather conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were tourists evacuated from Halkidiki, Greece?
Tourists were evacuated due to a fast-spreading wildfire, fueled by strong winds, threatening resorts and local villages.
How many firefighters responded to the wildfire in Halkidiki?
More than 140 firefighters, along with 9 aircraft and 7 helicopters, were deployed to battle the fire.
What methods were used to evacuate people from Siviri and nearby areas?
Evacuations were conducted by land and sea, including fire brigade boats, private boats, and Coast Guard vessels.
What broader conditions contributed to the wildfire risk in Greece?
Successive heatwaves, drought, and tinder-dry vegetation in Europe have increased the risk and severity of wildfires.
Was anyone injured during the Halkidiki wildfire evacuation?
One firefighter was reported injured during the response to the wildfire in Halkidiki.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil pares losses after reports Houthis attacked Saudi Aramco refinery

Oil pares losses after reports Houthis attacked Saudi Aramco refinery

Image for UK water bills to rise as regulator green lights $4.6 billion in extra spending

UK water bills to rise as regulator green lights $4.6 billion in extra spending

Image for UK emergency services respond to train derailment in southeast England

UK emergency services respond to train derailment in southeast England

Image for FTSE 100 falls to two-week low as Antofagasta cuts outlook

FTSE 100 falls to two-week low as Antofagasta cuts outlook

Image for Israel sends troops into West Bank homes besieged by Jewish settlers

Israel sends troops into West Bank homes besieged by Jewish settlers

Image for UK growth supports case for higher interest rates, BoE's Pill tells WSJ

UK growth supports case for higher interest rates, BoE's Pill tells WSJ

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Large explosion rips through Italian munitions factory
Large explosion rips through Italian munitions factory
Image for Etna ash keeps Catania airport shut until Friday, disrupting summer travel
Etna ash keeps Catania airport shut until Friday, disrupting summer travel
Image for Stocks rise as traders reduce rate hike bets, oil prices drop
Stocks rise as traders reduce rate hike bets, oil prices drop
Image for Salvors work to secure ship leaking oil off Oman, risk firm Ambrey says
Salvors work to secure ship leaking oil off Oman, risk firm Ambrey says
Image for Birkenstock raises revenue forecast on strong demand, shares jump
Birkenstock raises revenue forecast on strong demand, shares jump
Image for Blast at Rotterdam port energy facility kills one person
Blast at Rotterdam port energy facility kills one person
Image for Putin visits disputed island near Japan, drawing Tokyo's ire
Putin visits disputed island near Japan, drawing Tokyo's ire
Image for Sweden's IF Metall ends Tesla strike after carmaker buys out union members
Sweden's IF Metall ends Tesla strike after carmaker buys out union members
Image for EU's uncertain stance on Russian nuclear fuel holds back investments, Urenco CEO says
EU's uncertain stance on Russian nuclear fuel holds back investments, Urenco CEO says
Image for Porsche plans to discontinue Taycan production by 2030, WirtschaftsWoche reports
Porsche plans to discontinue Taycan production by 2030, WirtschaftsWoche reports
Image for Dollar falls on flat PPI, cooling rate hike bets
Dollar falls on flat PPI, cooling rate hike bets
Image for UK's Frasers snaps up Harvey Nichols, warns of tough turnaround choices
UK's Frasers snaps up Harvey Nichols, warns of tough turnaround choices
View All Finance Posts