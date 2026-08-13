Emergency Services Respond to Passenger Train Derailment Near Lewes, UK

Incident Overview and Emergency Response

Location and Initial Response

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - British Transport Police said that officers and other emergency services were responding to the derailment of a passenger train near Lewes railway station in southeast England on Thursday.

Visual Evidence from the Scene

Pictures of the scene on social media appeared to show at least one carriage lying on its side after the incident about 45 miles (72 km) south of London.

Casualty Reports

There were no immediate reports of any casulaties.

Government and Industry Response

Statements from Officials

Transport minister Heidi Alexander said in a post on X that she was deeply concerned by the incident and said the government was working quickly with the rail industry to assist passengers.

Media Coverage

(Reporting by Sam TabahritiEditing by Andrew Heavens and David Goodman)