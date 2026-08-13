Emergency Services Respond to Passenger Train Derailment Near Lewes, UK
Incident Overview and Emergency Response
Location and Initial Response
LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - British Transport Police said that officers and other emergency services were responding to the derailment of a passenger train near Lewes railway station in southeast England on Thursday.
Visual Evidence from the Scene
Pictures of the scene on social media appeared to show at least one carriage lying on its side after the incident about 45 miles (72 km) south of London.
Casualty Reports
There were no immediate reports of any casulaties.
Government and Industry Response
Statements from Officials
Transport minister Heidi Alexander said in a post on X that she was deeply concerned by the incident and said the government was working quickly with the rail industry to assist passengers.
Media Coverage
(Reporting by Sam TabahritiEditing by Andrew Heavens and David Goodman)