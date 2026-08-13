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Etna ash keeps Catania airport shut until Friday, disrupting summer travel - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Etna ash keeps Catania airport shut until Friday, disrupting summer travel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Etna Ash Forces Catania Airport Closure, Disrupts Summer Travel in Sicily

Mount Etna Eruption Grounds Flights and Impacts Travelers

Flight Suspensions and Passenger Guidance

CATANIA, Sicily, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Flights at Catania airport in Sicily will remain suspended until early Friday because of ash from Mount Etna's ongoing volcanic activity, which has forced hundreds of flights to be cancelled or rerouted over the past week.

All arrivals and departures at the island hub, Italy's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic, will be suspended through 2 a.m. local time on August 14, airport operator SAC said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights with their airlines before travelling to the airport.

Summer Travel Disruptions

The prolonged restrictions come at the height of the summer holiday season, affecting thousands of passengers, and have placed additional pressure on Sicily's other airports.

Mount Etna's Volcanic Activity and Its Effects

Airport Operations and Stake Sale

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, frequently disrupts operations at Catania airport, whose operator launched the sale of a stake of at least 51% in May.

Expert Insights on the Eruption

Increased Ash Production and Air Traffic Disruption

Marco Viccaro, president of the Italian Volcanological Association, said the activity at Etna, which began on August 6, is more energetic than previous episodes and is continuing in a sustained way.

"This suggests that deeper, gas-rich magma is playing a more active role, making the fragmentation process more efficient and leading to increased ash production, which is severely disrupting air traffic to and from Catania airport," he added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Catania airport, Sicily’s main gateway, is closed to all flights until 2 a.m. on August 14 due to persistent volcanic ash from Mount Etna, disrupting thousands of summer holiday passengers. (elpais.com)
  • The eruption—ongoing since August 6—has intensified, with deeper, gas-rich magma driving efficient ash production and prolonging disruptions, according to volcanologists. (euronews.com)
  • Regional authorities are expanding contingency transport, including increased bus and train services between alternate airports and Catania, to mitigate travel chaos. (ansa.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Catania airport closed?
Catania airport is closed due to ash from ongoing volcanic activity at Mount Etna, which has made safe flight operations impossible.
How long will Catania airport remain shut?
Flights at Catania airport in Sicily will remain suspended until early Friday, with the closure set through 2 a.m. local time on August 14.
How many flights have been affected by the closure?
Hundreds of flights have been cancelled or rerouted over the past week due to the volcanic ash from Mount Etna.
What should passengers do if they have flights booked at Catania airport?
Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights with their airlines before traveling to the airport.
How does the volcanic activity at Mount Etna affect travel?
Ash from Mount Etna often disrupts operations at Catania airport, leading to flight delays, cancellations, and increased pressure on other Sicilian airports.

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